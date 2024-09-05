US Signal Announces New C-Suite Members: Dan Reinbold, Daniel Eskew, and Kerith Ackley-Jelinek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, a front-runner in digital infrastructure solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dan Reinbold as its new Chief Learning Officer, effective August 5, 2024, and the promotions of Daniel Eskew to the position of Chief Revenue Officer, and Kerith Ackley-Jelinek to Chief of Staff, effective August 26.

Reinbold brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in sales, leadership, operations, account management, and training development. In his new role, Reinbold will be responsible for building and launching sales, management, and technical training modules, including providing employees with pathways to career development and advancement. With 40 years of experience in sales, training, and consultant work, Reinbold has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision in previous roles.

"I am honored to join US Signal at such an exciting time in its growth journey," said Reinbold. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to increase sales revenue, develop organizational leadership skills, and establish clear career pathing."

"We are excited to welcome Reinbold to US Signal," said CEO Daniel Watts. "His expertise in training, sales, and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to focus on ways to delight our customers and build a collaborative and thriving team culture."

Prior to joining US Signal, Reinbold held various senior executive roles at PAETEC Communications, including building their training programs. During his tenure, PAETEC grew to a $2.3B company, where Reinbold held a variety of VP and SVP titles spanning multiple departments. His PAETEC training organization consistently made the annual Training Top 125 list of companies from Training magazine, which recognizes the top 125 companies with the best training programs internationally. Individually, he has won a Stevie Award for Sales Trainer of the Year, a top honor for sales training professionals. Reinbold holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Cleveland State University.

The promotions of Eskew and Ackley-Jelinek recognize their exceptional contributions and leadership within the company.

In his new role, Eskew will be responsible for overseeing and directing US Signal's sales strategy and operations. He has been an integral part of US Signal since 2023 and has played a critical role in shaping the company's sales approach and driving overall business growth as the senior vice president of sales. He holds a bachelor's degree in business from North Greenville University.

"I am deeply grateful to take on this new role and continue contributing to US Signal's success," said Eskew. "I feel honored to be part of such a talented team. This is a team sport, and I could not be successful without such a great team."

"Promoting Eskew to Chief Revenue Officer is a testament to his exceptional capabilities and commitment to our company," said CEO Daniel Watts. "Eskew's tenacity in developing and motivating our sales team has led to record performance, and we are confident he will continue to be a driving force in our growth and innovation."

In Ackley-Jelinek's new role, she will support the executive team by managing critical projects and ensuring that strategic initiatives are effectively executed. She has been a key contributor to US Signal since 2023 and has played a critical support role to Watts, focusing on creating operational efficiency, facilitating communication, and implementing key initiatives. Ackley-Jelinek holds a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Grand Valley State University and an MBA from Valparaiso University.

"It's a privilege to support the leadership team at US Signal. They are exceedingly talented and consistently lead with integrity–a rare and exceptional combination," said Ackley-Jelinek. "I am excited to partner with our team to ensure our company's vision and goals are effectively communicated and executed across the organization."

"Promoting Ackley-Jelinek to Chief of Staff is a testament to her outstanding abilities and her cultural and strategic fit with our company," said CEO Watts. "Ackley-Jelinek possesses the ability to think strategically and execute tactically, and has excelled at working closely with our senior executive team to drive organizational success."

For more information about US Signal and its leadership team, please visit www.ussignal.com.

About US Signal

US Signal is a leading Midwest-based digital infrastructure provider, established in 2001. With a rich history of delivering cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions, US Signal's strength lies in its extensive, wholly owned and operated fiber network. The company specializes in offering a wide array of managed and professional services, including network connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery solutions, all designed to optimize and safeguard business resources. For more insight into US Signal's services, visit www.ussignal.com.

