US Signal Expands Data Center Footprint with Acquisition of New Facility in Aurora, IL, Launches Immediate Capacity and Cloud Investment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, a leading national provider of network, data center, and cloud infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of a new data center in Aurora, IL reinforcing the company's commitment to continued expansion and its strategy to build a distributed, edge-focused national data center platform.

As part of the acquisition, US Signal will begin investing in expanded capacity on day one, accelerating the availability of power, space, connectivity, and cloud services at the new facility. Customers will have access to US Signal's award-winning private cloud platform, OpenCloud, delivering new virtualization options in one of the country's largest and most dynamic technology markets, now with a local alternative for enterprises and service providers seeking performance, control, and proximity.

This expansion builds on US Signal's established success operating data centers in Illinois and the greater Chicago area, where the company has demonstrated strong demand for high-performance colocation, cloud, and connectivity services. The new facility extends that momentum and adds another strategically located data center to US Signal's growing national footprint.

Investing from Day One

US Signal's capital investment strategy emphasizes rapid integration and immediate customer value. Upon acquisition, the company will begin executing expansion plans to increase capacity to 4MW critical or 6MW commercial and will immediately deploy cloud and virtualization services.

"This facility aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy," said Daniel Watts, CEO of US Signal. "We're investing immediately to expand capacity and will deliver OpenCloud at scale, giving customers in this market a local, enterprise-grade private cloud option backed by our national network and proven operational model."

The facility will support a wide range of use cases, including:

Private and hybrid cloud virtualization

AI inference and latency-sensitive workloads

Enterprise and Carrier Colocation

Edge-Focused Growth, Connected by Fiber

Consistent with US Signal's broader infrastructure strategy, the data center will be connected via US Signal-owned fiber routes, providing low-latency access to the company's national backbone. The site will also benefit from US Signal's continued investment in ultra-dense fiber, conduit expansion, and in-line amplification (ILA) sites, enabling scalable performance from edge to core.

This approach supports US Signal's vision for a future distributed edge architecture, through a highly interconnected repository of data centers that combine local proximity with national reach.

Backed by Long-Term Capital

The acquisition and expansion are supported by continued investment from Igneo Infrastructure Partners, which has committed more than $200 million to accelerate US Signal's growth across data centers, fiber, and cloud infrastructure.

"US Signal has consistently executed on a disciplined expansion strategy that combines localized edge facilities with national-scale connectivity and cloud," said Michael Ryder, Partner and Co-Head of North America at Igneo Infrastructure Partners. "This acquisition and the immediate investment that follows reinforces our confidence in the platform and its ability to deliver long-term value to customers and communities."

Continued Expansion Across Illinois and Beyond

With this data center acquisition, US Signal continues to expand its footprint across Illinois and other key markets, adding capacity where demand is strongest and ensuring customers have access to local infrastructure options backed by national capabilities.

Further enhancements to power, cloud capacity, and network density are planned as part of US Signal's ongoing expansion roadmap.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation/ logistics sectors in the North America, UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on responsible investment and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$22.5 billion of assets (as at August 31, 2025) on behalf of more than 200 investors around the world.

