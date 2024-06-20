US Signal Finalizes Upgrades to Indianapolis North Data Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, a leader in digital infrastructure providing cloud solutions, network connectivity, and data center services, is nearing the completion of significant upgrades to its newly acquired Indianapolis North Data Center in Indianapolis. Located at 6325 Morenci Trail, this data center marks US Signal's third data center in Indiana. Etzel Engineer and Build, Inc. has been contracted to assist with the renovation and expansion of the data center, which is scheduled to officially open in August.

Revolutionizing Digital Infrastructure in Indianapolis

"Phase One of the upgrades is nearly complete, setting the stage for us to immediately activate production capabilities," says John White, COO of US Signal. "We are already seeing strong market demand and customers pre-buying space, which underscores the necessity and importance of this expansion."

The Indianapolis North Data Center meets Uptime's Tier III standards, ensuring high availability and robust security measures, including storm and emergency response plans and multi-faceted recovery strategies. This SSAE 18-audited, HIPAA-compliant, PCI-certified facility can serve as a secondary disaster recovery site or an integral component of a hybrid IT strategy. All critical components boast redundancy, with efficient cooling solutions maintaining consistent temperature and humidity levels.

Enhanced Capabilities

Upon completion of the upgrades, the 9,600-square-foot data center will feature:

300 available cabinets

24/7 staffing and multi-level security

10-12 new employees

Over 6 miles of new fiber construction passing 500+ enterprise locations

Potential for further expansion in Phase Three, which would include power and space for 600 cabinets

"We strive to provide low latency, high availability, and scalable services," White continues, "as the demand for reliable and secure cloud services grows in parallel with the rise of cloud-based technologies and artificial intelligence."

Open House Event

To celebrate the opening, US Signal will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 11, from 12-4 PM EDT at the Indianapolis North Data Center. Local businesses are invited to attend the event, which will include guided tours, remarks from US Signal's Executive Team, exclusive giveaways, and more.

For a detailed overview of the Indianapolis North Data Center's key upgrades and specifications, click here. Interested in leasing availability? Contact US Signal here.

About US Signal

US Signal is a Midwest-based digital infrastructure company. Founded in 2001, US Signal is a leading IT solutions provider powered by a wholly owned and operated fiber network, which helps businesses optimize resources through the provision of managed and professional services. Offerings include network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services. For more information, visit www.ussignal.com.

