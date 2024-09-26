US Signal Introduces OpenCloud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal Company, LLC (US Signal), a leading digital infrastructure provider and portfolio company of Igneo Infrastructure Partners, proudly announces the launch of its breakthrough Infrastructure-as-a-Service product, OpenCloud.

In response to the volatility in the cloud computing market, including provider shakeups and recent license price hikes, and in an effort to meet the evolving demands of customers, US Signal is proud to lead the open-source cloud hosting market with its innovative OpenCloud product. Unlike other cloud solutions, OpenCloud is based on the powerful open-source project Apache CloudStack. This ensures a level of simplicity, security, and capability that other solutions can't match evolving the Private Cloud from virtualization to a true cloud experience.

"US Signal OpenCloud is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform that revolutionizes the cloud hosting market by providing the performance, cost certainty, security, and flexible consumption that customers demand to run their critical enterprise workloads," explains John White, chief operating officer at US Signal.

Key features of OpenCloud include:

No-Term and Committed Agreements : Flexibility to match your business needs.

Dynamic Usage Consumption : Pay only for what you use, provision new resources on the fly.

Industry-Leading Support : US-based Technical Operations Center included at no extra cost.

Price Stability: Insulated against future third-party licensing changes.

Based on valuable feedback from its Customer Advisory Board in early 2024, US Signal's R&D team undertook a comprehensive evaluation of multiple commercial and open-source solutions. Among the contenders, Apache CloudStack emerged a clear winner for its robust capabilities, simplicity, and security. Among the participants in US Signal's beta testing of OpenCloud was ManagePoint, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based MSP partner. Greg Curry, chief technology officer of ManagePoint, affirms, "The OpenCloud platform is modern, easy to use, and highly performant – exactly what our customers demand. We appreciate US Signal including us in the beta and look forward to onboarding our customers onto the OpenCloud platform!"

The first deployments of OpenCloud are live in US Signal's data centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Denver, Colorado. These concurrently maintainable facilities ensure top-tier performance and security for the critical data needs of the enterprise. OpenCloud is available for immediate adoption with multiple migration tools available, streamlining your transition to this innovative platform.

In Q1 2025, US Signal plans to expand the OpenCloud platform with additional services, including low-RPO Managed DRaaS and DaaS offerings. This will further enhance the platform's capabilities, making it an even more comprehensive solution for enterprises.

US Signal is also recognized as a Broadcom Premier Partner, holds Nutanix Champion status, and is a Tier 1 Azure CSP. US Signal will continue investment into these platforms alongside OpenCloud to provide optionality for future and legacy workloads.

About US Signal

US Signal is a leading Midwest-based digital infrastructure provider, established in 2001. With a rich history of delivering cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions, US Signal's strength lies in its extensive, wholly owned and operated fiber network. The company specializes in offering a wide array of managed and professional services, including network connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery solutions, all designed to optimize and safeguard business resources. For more insight into US Signal's services, visit www.ussignal.com.

