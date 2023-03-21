US Signal Names Daniel Watts Chief Executive Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal Company, LLC (US Signal), a leading IT solutions provider and portfolio company of Igneo Infrastructure Partners (Igneo), has named Daniel Watts as chief executive officer, effective March 20.

Richard Postma, US Signal's former owner, chairman and CEO, left the company in February following its acquisition by Igneo, a global infrastructure investment manager with US$16.5 billion in assets.

Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., US Signal provides network, data center, connectivity, and cloud services to enterprise customers and large national telecommunications carriers. It operates a 9,500 route mile fiber network and eight data centers across nine states in the upper Midwest.

Before joining US Signal, Watts was chief operating officer for Segra, one of the nation's largest independent fiber companies, where he worked for almost seven years. Previously he was president of TSAChoice, Inc., a business technology integrator headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Prior to TSAChoice he served in a variety of sales and operations roles at Windstream. He is a veteran of the United States Army.

"Dan is an accomplished industry veteran who has successfully executed growth strategies at a number of leading firms," said Michael Ryder, chairman of US Signal and co-head of Igneo in North America. "We are excited to recruit Dan to lead the talented team at US Signal, one of Igneo's key platform investments."

"I am thrilled to join US Signal to lead the next phase of growth. I look forward to working with the team to build on a great legacy of quality service and support as we scale our innovative solutions across the United States," Watts said.

About US Signal

US Signal, founded in 2001, is a leading IT solutions provider, offering network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services—powered by its wholly owned and operated fiber network. US Signal also helps customers optimize their IT resources through the provision of managed and professional services. For more information, visit www.ussignal.com.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo Infrastructure Partners invests in high-quality, mid-market infrastructure companies in North America, the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. It is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$16.5 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2022 on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. For more information, visit igneoip.com.

