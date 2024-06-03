US Signal to Acquire OneNeck, Expanding Nationwide Data Center Footprint, IT Infrastructure Network

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal Company, LLC (US Signal), a leading digital infrastructure provider and portfolio company of Igneo Infrastructure Partners, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and OneNeck Data Center Holdings LLC (OneNeck) from Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a provider of wireless, broadband, video, voice, hosted and managed services to U.S. businesses. The firms expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2024 subject to customary closing conditions. No terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, OneNeck provides secure hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions through data centers in six Western and Midwestern states. Serving more than 1,000 customers across 45 states, OneNeck caters to sectors including banking, education, engineering, food and beverage, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US Signal provides data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services to regional enterprise customers and large national telecommunications carriers. It operates a 9,500-route mile fiber network and has nine data centers across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The acquisition will:

Increase the number of US Signal data centers from nine to 15, quadrupling square footage

Extend US Signal's footprint to the West Coast with the addition of Phoenix, Arizona ; Denver, Colorado ; and Bend, Oregon data centers

; ; and data centers Add OneNeck's Madison, Wisconsin ; Minneapolis, Minnesota ; and Des Moines, Iowa markets to US Signal's fiber network

; ; and markets to US Signal's fiber network More than triple commercial power under management

"We were attracted to OneNeck for a host of reasons, with our shared culture of customer service excellence at the top of the list," said Daniel Watts, CEO of US Signal. "OneNeck is also a product innovator with deep knowledge of numerous industries. Together, we will provide our customers with greater scale and technical capabilities."

"US Signal is well known for putting its customers first and supporting their rapidly evolving needs," said Ted Wiessing, CEO of OneNeck. "OneNeck's customers will benefit greatly from our combined capabilities and US Signal's commitment to invest in growth."

"We see tremendous growth opportunities ahead for US Signal in the critical digital infrastructure sector. This acquisition is an important step toward fulfilling the company's expansion plans in the U.S. middle market," said Michael Ryder, US Signal board chair and co-head of Igneo in North America.

US Signal was advised by the law firm of Mayer Brown. Its financial advisor was DC Advisory. TDS was advised by TD Securities as its sole financial advisor.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and OneNeck Data Center Holdings LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), specialize in multi-cloud solutions, managed services, professional IT services, hardware, and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin. For more information, visit oneneck.com.

About US Signal

US Signal, founded in 2001, is a leading digital infrastructure provider, offering connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services powered by its wholly owned and operated robust fiber network. US Signal also helps customers optimize their IT resources through the provision of managed and professional services. For more information, visit www.ussignal.com.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation/logistics sectors in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on responsible investment and proactive asset management. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Igneo managed more than $19.5 billion in assets for 200 investors around the world. For more information, visit igneoip.com.

