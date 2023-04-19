U.S. Silica Announces Favorable Patent Infringement Verdict

KATY, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it received the Final Judgement in its lawsuit against Amberger Kaolinwerke ("AKW") in the federal court of the Eastern District of Texas. U.S. Silica filed its lawsuit against AKW in September 2020, alleging that AKW was infringing multiple patents related to the White Armor® cool roof granules product line. In March 2022, the jury returned a unanimous verdict for U.S. Silica on all counts, including willful infringement, and denied all of AKW's counterclaims. On March 29, 2023, the Court entered its Final Judgment. In addition to affirming the findings of the jury, the Court determined that both treble damages and a permanent injunction were appropriate, after observing that such remedies are generally available only for "egregious cases of culpable behavior."

Bryan Shinn, U.S. Silica's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the favorable Final Judgement. U.S. Silica has demonstrated its commitment to enforcing our intellectual property rights through this verdict and will continue to defend them in the future."

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company has 27 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across the United States and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including information related to sustainability goals and commitments, targets and timelines for achievement and environmental impact reduction goals. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "could," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as other cautionary statements that are made from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, and our other public communications.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact

Patricia Gil

Vice President, Investor Relations & Sustainability

281-505-6011

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.