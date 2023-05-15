U.S. Silica Announces Launch of Groundbreaking EverWhite® Pigment

KATY, Texas, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today announced the launch of EverWhite® Pigment, a newly engineered high-white pigment for coatings, building products, and other applications. This highly specialized product can be used to partially replace or compliment other inorganic white pigments like titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) and aluminum trihydrate (ATH).

EverWhite® Pigment's advantages include its hardness and durability, which mirror the functionality of high performing pigments like TiO 2 , its premium bright-white and consistent color formulations, and that it is domestically sourced. Customer applications include quartz countertops, cementitious products, fillers for plastics, coating formulations, and numerous building products.

"Customers have been able to reduce the amount of TiO 2 they're using by up to 50%, which has resulted in significant cost savings," said Zach Carusona, Executive Vice President and President, Industrial & Specialty Products at U.S. Silica. "Our EverWhite® Pigment disperses more easily, the bright-white color maintains its quality, and the flexibility in opacity helps with the depth effect of products."

"We think our EverWhite® Pigment provides customers with an exceptional alternative to other inorganic white pigments. As a domestically sourced product, it offers more reliable access and meaningful cost savings," said Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer at U.S. Silica. "This is another example of U.S. Silica's commitment to innovation, our customer-focused approach, and our desire to deliver value across the markets we serve."

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver more than 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets.

U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, and is dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The company has 27 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across the United States and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "could," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as other cautionary statements that are made from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, and our other public communications.

