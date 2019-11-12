U.S. Silica Declares Quarterly Dividend

KATY, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per common share. The dividend is payable on Jan. 3, 2020 for all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 13, 2019. This marks the 26th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by U.S. Silica.

"We believe that we are well positioned to generate cash flow going forward and we will carefully review capital allocation decisions to balance between growth, dividends, share and debt repurchases on an ongoing basis," said Bryan Shinn, president and chief executive officer.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 119-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 1,500 diversified products to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 27 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Michael Lawson

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

301-682-0304

lawsonm@ussilica.com

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

