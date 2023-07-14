U.S. Silica Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Jimmi Sue Smith

News provided by

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

14 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

KATY, Texas, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today announced that it has appointed Jimmi Sue Smith to its Board of Directors effective July 14, 2023. The election of Ms. Smith increases the size of the Company's Board to eight members. Ms. Smith will also serve as an independent member of the Audit Committee of the Board.  

Ms. Smith has served as Chief Financial Officer of Koppers Holdings Inc., an NYSE-listed company and leading integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals and carbon compounds since January 2022. Ms. Smith joined Koppers in 2020, serving as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer until her promotion to Chief Financial Officer. Prior to her role at Koppers, Ms. Smith served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of EQT Corporation, a natural gas producer, from November 2018 to August 2019, and at various other roles of increasing responsibility at EQT from 2007 to November 2018. 

Commenting on the addition of Ms. Smith to the U.S. Silica Board, Chief Executive Officer Bryan Shinn stated, "Jimmi Sue brings a wealth of public company financial and operating expertise to U.S Silica, and I am delighted to welcome her to our Board."

"Our Board is pleased to add a new member who complements our Board's breadth of talent and background," said Charles Shaver, U.S. Silica's Chairman. "Jimmi Sue will bring new business perspective and insight to our Board as we look to continue to grow our business and seek new opportunities to create and deliver shareholder value."

"I'm pleased to join Bryan, Charlie and the other U.S. Silica Board members at this very exciting time for the Company," said Ms. Smith. "I look forward to engaging with the Company's stakeholders as well as leveraging my experience to contribute to U.S. Silica's success."

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets.

U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company has 27 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across the United States and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Investor Contact
Patricia Gil
Vice President, Investor Relations & Sustainability
(281) 505-6011
[email protected]com

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $25 Million Loan Repurchase

U.S. Silica Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Simon Bates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.