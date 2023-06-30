U.S. Silica Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Simon Bates

News provided by

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

30 Jun, 2023, 16:15 ET

KATY, Texas, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today announced that it has appointed Simon Bates to its Board of Directors effective July 3, 2023. The election of Mr. Bates increases the size of the Company's Board to seven members. Mr. Bates will also serve as an independent member of the Compensation and Nominating & Governance Committees of the Board.

Mr. Bates has served as CEO of Argos USA, one of the largest cement and ready-mix concrete producers in the United States, since October 2022. Prior to his role at Argos USA, Mr. Bates held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. from October 2020 to October 2022 where he was also a member of the Board of Directors. GCP was an NYSE-listed company and was a leading global provider of construction products, including high-performance specialty construction chemicals and building materials. From 2017 to October 2020, Mr. Bates served as President of Infrastructure Products Group, a division of CRH plc, a manufacturer of building products and materials.

Commenting on the addition of Mr. Bates to the U.S. Silica Board, Chief Executive Officer Bryan Shinn stated, "Simon brings extensive industry experience, a strategic mindset, and strong commercial and operational acumen to U.S. Silica. We look forward to the benefits of his leadership and I am delighted to welcome him to our Board."

"Our Board was committed to the addition of a new member who would complement our Board's broad expertise. We are very pleased to have Simon join our team," said Charles Shaver, U.S. Silica's Chairman. "He will bring invaluable insight to our Board as we continue to grow our businesses while focusing on controlling costs and maintaining supply chain efficiencies."

"I'm very excited to join Bryan, Charlie and the other U.S. Silica board members," said Mr. Bates. "I look forward to engaging with the Company's stakeholders as well as using my experience to contribute to U.S. Silica's further growth and success."

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets.

U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company has 27 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across the United States and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Investor Contact
Patricia Gil
Vice President, Investor Relations & Sustainability
(281) 505-6011
[email protected]com

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

U.S. Silica Announces Launch of Groundbreaking EverWhite® Pigment

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.