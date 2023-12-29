U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $25 Million Loan Repurchase

KATY, Texas, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), a diversified industrial minerals company and the leading last-mile logistics provider to the oil and gas industry, today announced that it has completed a $25 million voluntary term loan principal repayment. The debt was extinguished at par using excess cash on hand.

"We are pleased to extinguish an additional $25 million of debt, further strengthening our balance sheet and improving our leverage profile," commented Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past six quarters, we have extinguished a total of $334 million of debt, incrementally reducing our debt service costs in today's high interest rate environment. We are committed to delivering on our strategy of utilizing our cash flow from operations to simultaneously invest in increased capacity, added capabilities and innovative new products in our industrial business to take advantage of future growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value."

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver more than 800 diversified products to customers across our end markets.

U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, and is dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The company has 26 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across the United States and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws — that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "should," "could," "will," "see," "likely," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain. The Company cannot give any assurance that such statements will prove correct. These statements are subject to, among other things, the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

