U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

KATY, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), a diversified industrial minerals company and the leading last-mile logistics provider to the oil and gas industry (the "Company"), today announced net income of $26.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with a net loss of $20.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

The second quarter results were positively impacted by $46.9 million net, or $0.46 per diluted share, due to a customer settlement of $48.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, recorded in the Oil & Gas segment, and partially offset by delayed winter weather impacts and facility closure costs.

Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our strong financial and operational performance during the second quarter exceeded both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA expectations. Additionally, we recorded sequential volume growth in both of our operating segments, supported by the broader market recovery and constructive commodity prices.

"In the Industrial & Specialty Products segment, second quarter revenue grew at a rate that exceeded GDP growth and we recently announced our third price increase this year for our industrial and specialty products beginning September 1st. Our Oil & Gas segment benefited from strong commodity prices and completions activity, as we out-executed our competition and gained market share in the second quarter, which drove sequential increases in proppant volumes and SandBox delivered loads.

"I'm also happy to report that in late June, we came to an agreement with a customer to settle a dispute regarding fees related to minimum purchase commitments from 2014-2020. As a result of this resolution, the Company received approximately $128 million of consideration, including $90 million in cash. Half of the cash settlement amount was received in the second quarter and the balance was received in July. We have used a portion of this settlement to pay off our outstanding revolver balance of $25 million.

"Our commitment to deleveraging the balance sheet remains a key corporate initiative. As the macro environment continues to improve, we are focused on prioritizing free cash flow, growing the Industrial & Specialty Products segment, and maximizing efficiencies in the Oil & Gas segment."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total Company

Revenue of $317.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased 84% when compared with the second quarter of 2020 and increased 35% compared with $234.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. However, excluding the $48.9 million benefit in the Oil & Gas segment related to a customer settlement, revenue increased 15% sequentially.

for the second quarter of 2021 increased 84% when compared with the second quarter of 2020 and increased 35% compared with in the first quarter of 2021. However, excluding the benefit in the Oil & Gas segment related to a customer settlement, revenue increased 15% sequentially. Overall tons sold of 4.104 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased 15% compared with 3.561 million tons sold in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 116% when compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Contribution margin of $128.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased 110% when compared with the second quarter of 2020 and increased 109% compared with $61.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. However, excluding the $48.9 million benefit in the Oil & Gas segment, contribution margin increased 29% sequentially. In addition, costs associated with delayed winter weather impact and facility closure costs negatively impacted the second quarter.

for the second quarter of 2021 increased 110% when compared with the second quarter of 2020 and increased 109% compared with in the first quarter of 2021. However, excluding the benefit in the Oil & Gas segment, contribution margin increased 29% sequentially. In addition, costs associated with delayed winter weather impact and facility closure costs negatively impacted the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $103.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased 170% compared with $38.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. However, excluding the $48.9 million benefit in the Oil & Gas segment, adjusted EBITDA increased 42% sequentially.

Industrial & Specialty Products (ISP)

Revenue of $124.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased 10% compared with $112.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, and increased 24% when compared with the second quarter of 2020.

for the second quarter of 2021 increased 10% compared with in the first quarter of 2021, and increased 24% when compared with the second quarter of 2020. Tons sold totaled 1.08 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased 10% compared with 0.984 million tons sold in the first quarter of 2021, and increased 36% when compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Segment contribution margin of $45.9 million , or $42.50 per ton, for the second quarter of 2021 increased 15% compared with $40.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, and increased 31% when compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Oil & Gas

Revenue of $193.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased 59% when compared with $121.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 167% when compared with the second quarter of 2020. However, excluding the $48.9 million customer settlement, revenue increased 19% sequentially.

for the second quarter of 2021 increased 59% when compared with in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 167% when compared with the second quarter of 2020. However, excluding the customer settlement, revenue increased 19% sequentially. Tons sold of 3.024 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased 17% compared with 2.577 million tons sold in the first quarter of 2021, and increased 172% when compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Segment contribution margin of $82.7 million , or $27.35 per ton, increased 285% when compared with $21.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 216% when compared with the second quarter of 2020. However, excluding the $48.9 million customer settlement, segment contribution margin increased 57% sequentially.

Capital Update

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $212.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt was $1.235 billion. The Company's $100.0 million Revolver had $25.0 million drawn, with $22.0 million allocated for letters of credit, and availability of $53.0 million. On July 27, 2021, the Company paid off its $25.0 million outstanding Revolver balance. Capital expenditures in the second quarter totaled $3.6 million. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company generated $68.3 million in cash flow from operations including the cash settlement. However, excluding the $48.9 million customer settlement, cash flow from operations would have been $23.3 million. The Company remains focused on building on its fundamental operating successes, its disciplined approach to expanding its business, ensuring that it generates sustainable free cash flow and continuing to de-lever its balance sheet.

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead to the second half of 2021 and beyond, the Company is well positioned for sustainable, long-term growth. The Company has a strong portfolio of industrial and specialty products, supported by a robust pipeline of new products under development as well as recent pricing increases.

The Industrial & Specialty Products segment continues to prove its strength and stability through cycles.

The oil and gas industry is progressing through a transitional year of what is forecasted to be a multi-year growth cycle as economic activity recovers. The first half of 2021 was marked by strong WTI crude oil prices and the completion of previously drilled but uncompleted wells. Progressing through the second half of 2021, customer spending in the Oil & Gas segment is anticipated to rebalance from well completions towards drilling activity.

The Company expects to deliver positive free cash flow this year and to continue to reduce net debt by year end.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 24 mines and production facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA FROM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Total sales $ 317,301



$ 234,416



$ 172,537

Total cost of sales (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) 192,955



176,989



124,743

Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative 27,509



26,224



39,126

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 41,165



41,348



37,086

Goodwill and other asset impairments —



38



3,956

Total operating expenses 68,674



67,610



80,168

Operating income (loss) 55,672



(10,183)



(32,374)

Other (expense) income:









Interest expense (17,918)



(17,711)



(22,179)

Other (expense) income, net, including interest income (186)



2,605



(1,670)

Total other expense (18,104)



(15,106)



(23,849)

Income (loss) before income taxes 37,568



(25,289)



(56,223)

Income tax (expense) benefit (11,666)



4,354



23,605

Net income (loss) $ 25,902



$ (20,935)



$ (32,618)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (126)



(157)



(264)

Net income (loss) attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. $ 26,028



$ (20,778)



$ (32,354)













Earnings (loss) per share attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.:









Basic $ 0.35



$ (0.28)



$ (0.44)

Diluted $ 0.34



$ (0.28)



$ (0.44)

Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic 74,339



73,927



73,620

Diluted 76,136



73,927



73,620

Dividends declared per share $ —



$ —



$ —



U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited; dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020







ASSETS Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,700



$ 150,920

Accounts receivable, net 223,229



206,934

Inventories, net 113,346



104,684

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,915



23,147

Income tax deposits —



628

Total current assets 569,190



486,313

Property, plant and mine development, net 1,300,211



1,368,092

Lease right-of-use assets 37,103



37,469

Goodwill 185,649



185,649

Intangible assets, net 154,815



159,582

Other assets 8,310



9,842

Total assets $ 2,255,278



$ 2,246,947

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 135,595



$ 121,920

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 15,074



17,388

Current portion of long-term debt 38,841



42,042

Current portion of deferred revenue 10,464



13,545

Total current liabilities 199,974



194,895

Long-term debt, net 1,196,409



1,197,660

Deferred revenue 17,053



20,147

Liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits 31,739



48,169

Deferred income taxes, net 57,148



49,386

Operating lease liabilities 71,068



76,361

Other long-term liabilities 33,148



33,538

Total liabilities 1,606,539



1,620,156

Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock 837



827

Additional paid-in capital 1,207,670



1,200,023

Retained deficit (390,238)



(395,496)

Treasury stock, at cost (183,420)



(181,615)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,161



(8,479)

Total U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity 638,010



615,260

Non-controlling interest 10,729



11,531

Total stockholders' equity 648,739



626,791

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,255,278



$ 2,246,947



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Segment Contribution Margin

Segment contribution margin is a key metric that management uses to evaluate our operating performance and to determine resource allocation between segments. Segment contribution margin excludes selling, general, and administrative costs, corporate costs, plant capacity expenses, and facility closure costs.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to segment contribution margin.

(All amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Sales:









Oil & Gas Proppants $ 193,298



$ 121,697



$ 72,495

Industrial & Specialty Products 124,003



112,719



100,042

Total sales 317,301



234,416



172,537

Segment contribution margin:









Oil & Gas Proppants 82,676



21,540



26,170

Industrial & Specialty Products 45,939



40,038



35,119

Total segment contribution margin 128,615



61,578



61,289

Operating activities excluded from segment cost of sales (4,269)



(4,151)



(13,495)

Selling, general and administrative (27,509)



(26,224)



(39,126)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization (41,165)



(41,348)



(37,086)

Goodwill and other asset impairments —



(38)



(3,956)

Interest expense (17,918)



(17,711)



(22,179)

Other (expense) income, net, including interest income (186)



2,605



(1,670)

Income tax (expense) benefit (11,666)



4,354



23,605

Net income (loss) $ 25,902



$ (20,935)



$ (32,618)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (126)



(157)



(264)

Net income (loss) attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. $ 26,028



$ (20,778)



$ (32,354)



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance, cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized, and excludes certain charges that may recur in the future. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and by using Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

(All amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. $ 26,028



$ (20,778)



$ (32,354)

Total interest expense, net of interest income 17,902



15,803



21,295

Provision for taxes 11,666



(4,354)



(23,605)

Total depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 41,165



41,348



37,086

EBITDA 96,761



32,019



2,422

Non-cash incentive compensation (1) 3,954



4,574



4,388

Post-employment expenses (excluding service costs) (2) 363



363



527

Merger and acquisition related expenses (3) 109



194



386

Plant capacity expansion expenses (4) 19



41



2,390

Goodwill and other asset impairments (5) —



38



3,956

Business optimization projects (6) 4



39



(4)

Facility closure costs (7) 490



502



2,738

Other adjustments allowable under the Credit Agreement (8) 1,586



546



23,963

Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,286



$ 38,316



$ 40,766









(1) Reflects equity-based and other equity-related compensation expense. (2) Includes net pension cost and net post-retirement cost relating to pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations during the applicable period, but in each case excluding the service cost relating to benefits earned during such period. Non-service net periodic benefit costs are not considered reflective of our operating performance because these costs do not exclusively originate from employee services during the applicable period and may experience periodic fluctuations as a result of changes in non-operating factors, including changes in discount rates, changes in expected returns on benefit plan assets, and other demographic actuarial assumptions. (3) Merger and acquisition related expenses include legal fees, consulting fees, bank fees, severance costs, certain purchase accounting items such as the amortization of inventory fair value step-up, information technology integration costs and similar charges. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular transaction on an ongoing basis, similar types of costs, expenses and charges have occurred in prior periods and may recur in the future as we continue to integrate prior acquisitions and pursue any future acquisitions. (4) Plant capacity expansion expenses include expenses that are not inventoriable or capitalizable as related to plant expansion projects greater than $5 million in capital expenditures or plant start up projects. While these expenses are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular project on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses have occurred in prior periods and may recur in the future if we continue to pursue future plant capacity expansion. (5) The three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 reflect impairment charges of $38 thousand and $4.0 million, respectively, related to long-lived assets, operating lease right-of-use assets and inventory related to idled facilities in our Oil & Gas Proppants segment. (6) Reflects costs incurred related to business optimization projects within our corporate center, which aim to measure and improve the efficiency, productivity and performance of our organization. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular project on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses may recur in the future. (7) Reflects costs incurred related to idled sand facilities and closed corporate offices, including severance costs and remaining contracted costs such as office lease costs, maintenance, and utilities. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular event on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses may recur in the future. (8) Reflects miscellaneous adjustments permitted under the Credit Agreement, such as recruiting fees and relocation costs. The three months ended June 30, 2021 also included $1.0 million related to expenses incurred with severe winter storms during the first quarter and costs related to a power interruption at a plant location of $0.5 million. The three months ended March 31, 2021 also included $0.8 million related to expenses incurred with severe winter storms during the first quarter, partially offset by $0.1 million for a measurement period adjustment related to the Arrows Up bargain purchase. See Note E - Business Combinations to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I, Item 1 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for more information. The three months ended June 30, 2020 also included $1.9 million in transload shortfalls and exit fees, $4.1 million in inventory adjustments, $2.5 million measurement period adjustment to the gain attributable to the bargain purchase of Arrows Up, $3.1 million in severance costs, and $11.8 million in legal expense due to unsuccessful defense of a small number of our patents.

