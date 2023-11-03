U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

GAAP and adjusted EPS for the quarter of $0.34 and $0.38 per diluted share, respectively

Cash flow from operations of $76.7 million for the quarter

Balance sheet strengthened with additional $25 million of debt extinguished

Full year 2023 financial guidance reaffirmed

KATY, Texas, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) (the "Company"), a diversified industrial minerals company and the leading last-mile logistics provider to the oil and gas industry, today announced its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023.

"During the third quarter, we continued to advance our two-pronged growth strategy of expanding our Industrial & Specialty Products segment while strengthening our financial foundation," said Bryan Shinn, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We generated healthy cash flow from operations and Adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong customer demand compared to historical averages and supported by our lean cost structure. We also repurchased and extinguished an additional $25 million of debt, improving our balance sheet and leverage profile.

"In our Oil & Gas segment, the sequential decrease in drilling and completions activity drove lower demand for our products and services across all basins. Despite this, our financial results were strong compared to historical averages as pricing remained attractive and our cost reduction efforts helped to maintain high margin levels. Additionally, our new, patent-pending Guardian frac fluid filtration system is performing well and gaining momentum in the market. Frac companies that have trialed the Guardian are achieving positive outcomes through increased pump uptime and improved pump efficiency, with lower repair and maintenance costs.

"As we guided on last quarter's call, our Industrial & Specialty Products segment's volumes declined year-over-year due to mild economic softness, particularly for building products, diatomaceous earth fillers and filtration, and certain glass customers that performed maintenance projects after several years of high demand. Even so, we benefited from ongoing structural cost reductions along with improved product mix from sales to new markets, applications and products, as well as price increases, all of which enabled us to maintain year-over-year profitability levels.

"The strong results we've reported year-to-date give us reasonable confidence in reaffirming our full year 2023 guidance. Furthermore, our customer contracts, coupled with expected incremental cost and productivity improvements, provide strong visibility for the remainder of this year. We continue to expect Adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 25% year-over-year, with robust cash flow from operations of approximately $265 million this year, while maintaining our strong leverage profile."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net income for the third quarter was $26.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. The third quarter results were impacted by $3.8 million pre-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share after-tax, of charges primarily related to a non-recurring adjustment to depreciation and the loss on extinguishment of debt, resulting in adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.38 per diluted share.

These results compared with net income of $46.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, which was impacted by $1.4 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share after-tax, of charges primarily related to the loss on extinguishment of debt, resulting in adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.60 per diluted share.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company completed a $25 million voluntary term loan principal repayment, extinguishing the debt at par using excess cash on hand.

Total Company

In millions Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Sequential

Change Q3 2022 Year-over-

year

Change Revenue $ 367.0 $ 406.8 (10) % $ 418.8 (12) % Net Income $ 26.9 $ 46.3 (42) % $ 32.1 (16) % Tons Sold 4.121 4.459 (8) % 4.624 (11) % Contribution Margin* $ 129.2 $ 150.7 (14) % $ 131.8 (2) % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 102.1 $ 123.6 (17) % $ 102.7 (1) %

Oil & Gas Segment

Third quarter 2023 results were driven by lower proppant volumes, fewer SandBox loads, and a decrease in average selling price per ton.

In millions Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Sequential

Change Q3 2022 Year-over-

year

Change Revenue $ 231.4 $ 262.3 (12) % $ 267.5 (13) % Tons Sold 3.122 3.419 (9) % 3.498 (11) % Contribution Margin* $ 82.9 $ 99.1 (16) % $ 85.3 (3) %

Industrial & Specialty Products (ISP) Segment

Third quarter 2023 results were impacted by lower activity levels, partially offset by improvements in operational efficiencies, price increases, and product mix.

In millions Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Sequential

Change Q3 2022 Year-over-

year

Change Revenue $ 135.5 $ 144.5 (6) % $ 151.4 (10) % Tons Sold 0.999 1.040 (4) % 1.126 (11) % Contribution Margin* $ 46.3 $ 51.6 (10) % $ 46.5 — %







*Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures; see the discussion of non-GAAP information below and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included as an exhibit to this press release.

Capital Update

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $222.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $867.6 million. The Company's $150.0 million Revolver had zero drawn with $20.8 million allocated for letters of credit and availability of $129.2 million. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company generated $76.7 million in cash flow from operations while capital expenditures totaled $13.6 million.

Outlook and Guidance

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the Company's two business segments remain well positioned in their respective markets. The Company has a strong portfolio of industrial and specialty products that serve numerous essential, high growth and attractive end markets, supported by a robust pipeline of new products under development. The Company also expects growth in its underlying base business, coupled with pricing increases and market share expansion.

The oil and gas industry is progressing through a multi-year growth cycle. Constructive through-cycle commodity prices are supportive of an active well completions environment over the next few years. The Company has strong contractual commitments for its sand production capacity for the remainder of this year and into next year.

The Company remains focused on generating cash flow from operations and de-levering the balance sheet. It expects to produce significant operating cash flow in 2023, and projects investing at the high-end of capital expenditures guidance ranging between $60-$65 million for the year.

The Company will provide more specific outlook and guidance on the upcoming conference call.

Conference Call

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets.

U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company has 27 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across the United States and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Forward-looking Statements

This third quarter 2023 earnings release, as well as other statements we make, contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws - that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "could," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements made include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding U.S. Silica's estimated and projected costs and cost reduction programs, reserves and finished products estimates, growth opportunities, strategy, future financial results, forecasts, projections, plans and capital expenditures, technological innovations, and the expected outcome or impact of pending or threatened litigation. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are global economic conditions; heightened levels of inflation and rising interest rates; supply chain and logistics constraints for our company and our customers, fluctuations in demand for commercial silica, diatomaceous earth, perlite, clay and cellulose; fluctuations in demand for frac sand or the development of either effective alternative proppants or new processes to replace hydraulic fracturing; the entry of competitors into our marketplace; changes in production spending by companies in the oil and gas industry and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; changes in oil and gas inventories; general economic, political and business conditions in key regions of the world including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas; pricing pressure; cost inflation; weather and seasonal factors; the cyclical nature of our customers' business; our inability to meet our financial and performance targets and other forecasts or expectations; our substantial indebtedness and pension obligations, including restrictions on our operations imposed by our indebtedness; operational modifications, delays or cancellations; prices for electricity, natural gas and diesel fuel; our ability to maintain our transportation network; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements, including those related to mining, explosives, chemicals, and oil and gas production; silica-related health issues and corresponding litigation; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in this press release and our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA FROM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022 Total sales $ 366,961

$ 406,784

$ 418,813 Total cost of sales (excluding depreciation, depletion and

amortization) 240,957

259,773

291,520 Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative 29,287

28,694

33,933 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 35,822

33,546

34,500 Total operating expenses 65,109

62,240

68,433 Operating income 60,895

84,771

58,860 Other (expense) income:









Interest expense (26,039)

(25,987)

(20,174) Other income, net, including interest income 4,016

2,497

3,576 Total other expense (22,023)

(23,490)

(16,598) Income before income taxes 38,872

61,281

42,262 Income tax expense (12,064)

(15,137)

(10,259) Net income $ 26,808

$ 46,144

$ 32,003 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (101)

(115)

(68) Net income attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. $ 26,909

$ 46,259

$ 32,071











Earnings per share attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.:









Basic $ 0.35

$ 0.60

$ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.59

$ 0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic 77,125

77,089

75,587 Diluted 78,700

78,338

77,770 Dividends declared per share $ —

$ —

$ —

U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)



Unaudited

Audited

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022







ASSETS Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,435

$ 280,845 Accounts receivable, net 183,434

208,631 Inventories, net 162,636

147,626 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,375

20,182 Total current assets 594,880

657,284 Property, plant and mine development, net 1,131,970

1,178,834 Lease right-of-use assets 43,342

42,374 Goodwill 185,649

185,649 Intangible assets, net 133,750

140,809 Other assets 11,383

9,630 Total assets $ 2,100,974

$ 2,214,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 161,797

$ 216,239 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 19,490

19,773 Current portion of long-term debt 19,763

19,535 Current portion of deferred revenue 5,479

16,275 Income tax payable 2,458

128 Total current liabilities 208,987

271,950 Long-term debt, net 847,849

1,037,458 Deferred revenue 13,100

14,477 Liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits 24,627

30,911 Deferred income taxes, net 94,000

64,636 Operating lease liabilities 58,922

64,478 Other long-term liabilities 28,467

25,976 Total liabilities 1,275,952

1,509,886 Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 877

854 Additional paid-in capital 1,245,551

1,234,834 Retained deficit (233,268)

(351,084) Treasury stock, at cost (196,406)

(186,196) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,578

(1,723) Total U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity 818,332

696,685 Non-controlling interest 6,690

8,009 Total stockholders' equity 825,022

704,694 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,100,974

$ 2,214,580

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Segment Contribution Margin

Segment contribution margin is a key metric that management uses to evaluate our operating performance and to determine resource allocation between segments. Segment contribution margin excludes selling, general, and administrative costs, corporate costs, plant capacity expansion expenses, and facility closure costs.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to segment contribution margin.

(All amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022 Sales:









Oil & Gas Proppants $ 231,426

$ 262,285

$ 267,461 Industrial & Specialty Products 135,535

144,499

151,352 Total sales 366,961

406,784

418,813 Segment contribution margin:









Oil & Gas Proppants 82,890

99,069

85,295 Industrial & Specialty Products 46,347

51,595

46,526 Total segment contribution margin 129,237

150,664

131,821 Operating activities excluded from segment cost of sales (3,233)

(3,653)

(4,528) Selling, general and administrative (29,287)

(28,694)

(33,933) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (35,822)

(33,546)

(34,500) Interest expense (26,039)

(25,987)

(20,174) Other income, net, including interest income 4,016

2,497

3,576 Income tax expense (12,064)

(15,137)

(10,259) Net income $ 26,808

$ 46,144

$ 32,003 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (101)

(115)

(68) Net income attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. $ 26,909

$ 46,259

$ 32,071

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance, cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized, and excludes certain charges that may recur in the future. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and by using Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

(All amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022 Net income attributable to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. $ 26,909

$ 46,259

$ 32,071 Total interest expense, net of interest income 23,912

24,368

19,495 Provision for taxes 12,064

15,137

10,259 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 35,822

33,546

34,500 EBITDA 98,707

119,310

96,325 Non-cash incentive compensation (1) 3,723

3,731

4,826 Post-employment expenses (excluding service costs) (2) (1,001)

(839)

(535) Merger and acquisition related expenses (3) 421

845

1,532 Plant capacity expansion expenses (4) 59

32

32 Business optimization projects (5) —

90

550 Facility closure costs (6) 123

71

270 Other adjustments allowable under the Credit Agreement (7) 105

397

(286) Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,137

$ 123,637

$ 102,714







(1) Reflects equity-based and other equity-related compensation expense. (2) Includes net pension cost and net post-retirement cost relating to pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations during the applicable period, but in each case excluding the service cost relating to benefits earned during such period. Non-service net periodic benefit costs are not considered reflective of our operating performance because these costs do not exclusively originate from employee services during the applicable period and may experience periodic fluctuations as a result of changes in non-operating factors, including changes in discount rates, changes in expected returns on benefit plan assets, and other demographic actuarial assumptions. (3) Merger and acquisition related expenses include legal fees, professional fees, bank fees, severance costs, and other employee related costs. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular transaction on an ongoing basis, similar types of costs, expenses and charges have occurred in prior periods and may recur in the future as we continue to integrate prior acquisitions and pursue any future acquisitions. (4) Plant capacity expansion expenses include expenses that are not inventoriable or capitalizable as related to plant expansion projects greater than $5 million in capital expenditures or plant start up projects. While these expenses are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular project on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses have occurred in prior periods and may recur in the future if we continue to pursue future plant capacity expansion. (5) Reflects costs incurred related to business optimization projects within our corporate center, which aim to measure and improve the efficiency, productivity and performance of our organization. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular project on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses may recur in the future. (6) Reflects costs incurred related to idled sand facilities and closed corporate offices, including severance costs and remaining contracted costs such as office lease costs, maintenance, and utilities. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular event on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses may recur in the future. (7) Reflects miscellaneous adjustments permitted under the Credit Agreement, such as recruiting fees and relocation costs. The three months ended September 30, 2023 also included recruiting costs of $0.2 million, adjustments to non-controlling interest of $0.1 million, restructuring costs of $0.2 million, a loss on the extinguishment of debt of $1.1 million, offset by proceeds of the sale of assets of $1.5 million. The three months ended June 30, 2023 also included costs related to recruiting of $0.5 million and $1.1 million related to the loss on extinguishment of debt, offset by proceeds of the sale of assets of $1.1 million. The three months ended September 30, 2022 also included recruiting costs of $0.2 million, adjustments to non-controlling interest of $0.2 million, restructuring costs of $0.8 million, weather events of $0.2 million, offset by a gain on the extinguishment of debt of $1.7 million, proceeds of the sale of assets of $0.3 million and other costs of $0.3 million.

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings or loss per share adjusted to exclude costs associated with merger & acquisition related activities and strategic business reviews, costs associated with business optimization, the effect of a non-recurring depreciation adjustment, and gain or loss on debt extinguishment.

Management believes Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's operations to assist investors in reviewing the Company's operating performance over time. Management believes it is useful to exclude certain items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, management believes certain excluded items may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation from GAAP EPS to adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Reported Diluted EPS $ 0.34

$ 0.59

$ 0.41 Merger & Acquisition —

0.01

0.01 Business Optimization —

—

0.01 Depreciation Adjustment 0.03

—

— (Gain)/Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.01

0.01

— Other —

(0.01)

— Total Adjustments 0.04

0.01

0.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.38

$ 0.60

$ 0.43











Diluted Shares 78,700

78,338

77,770

Forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA as used in our guidance, is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide each reconciliation is due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from the non-GAAP measure.

