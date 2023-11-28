U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Event December 13

Online Event Will Showcase Company's Industrial & Specialty Products Segment

KATY, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) (the "Company"), a diversified industrial minerals company and the leading last-mile logistics provider to the oil and gas industry, today announced it will host a virtual investor event at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to showcase its Industrial & Specialty Products (ISP) business segment. Chief Executive Officer Bryan Shinn, Executive Vice President and ISP President Zach Carusona, and members of the ISP team will provide an in-depth look at the business, including strategy, new market opportunities, and product pipeline.

"U.S. Silica is much more than just sand; we are a diversified mining, materials, and logistics enterprise that provides essential ingredients and processing aids for numerous industrial value chains," said Shinn. "You'll find our materials in everything from solar panels to building products, from coatings to absorbents, and they're essential for the manufacture of products as diverse as beer and cosmetics. In fact, we have number-one and number-two market positions across a wide range of industries and end uses. We are leveraging the strength of U.S. Silica's Oil & Gas segment to unlock new opportunities for long-term and sustainable value creation in our ISP business segment and we are looking forward to taking investors on a deep dive of what is a very exciting part of our growth story."

A live webcast will be available via the Company's investor relations website. A question and answer session will follow the team's prepared remarks.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets.

U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company has 27 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across the United States and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws — that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "should," "could," "will," "see," "likely," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain. The Company cannot give any assurance that such statements will prove correct. These statements are subject to, among other things, the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

