U.S. Silica Launches New, Cutting-Edge Website

KATY, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica today launched a new cutting-edge website featuring simplified, intuitive navigation and design to better showcase the company's diverse products, innovative spirit, and commitment to operating its business in sustainable manner.

"As a global, diversified performance materials and logistics leader, we strive to stay ahead of the curve and position ourselves for growth," said Bryan Shinn, U.S. Silica president and chief executive officer. "This new website showcases our wide range of product offerings and services, communicates our core values, and will help attract new talent looking for a dynamic, innovative, and resilient company."

The site allows visitors to explore an interactive map featuring plant locations and logistical data, easily browse the company's wide range of products, and learn about U.S. Silica's strategy for growth and its commitment to best-in-class environmental, social and corporate governance practices (ESG).

"We designed our new website to more accurately reflect who we are as a company today and showcase U.S. Silica's cultural DNA, a unique organization that possesses the soul of a 100 plus year-old-company and the spirit of a startup,'' said Michael Lawson, vice president of investor relations & corporate communications. "Our goal is to better connect with customers, investors, and prospective employees."

Customers can more easily locate products and learn about logistical services.

Prospective employees can learn about U.S. Silica's history, locations, and employee-positive atmosphere and search for jobs specific to their skillset.

Investors can more easily access financial information, learn about upcoming events, understand U.S. Silica's value proposition, and its commitment to ESG.

The site can be found at www.ussilica.com

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is a performance materials company and a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications as well as in the oil and gas industry. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer, and more efficient. Over its 119-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics, and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 1,500 diversified products to customers across our end markets. The Company currently operates 26 mines and production facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

