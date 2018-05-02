U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

May 22-23, 2018

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel – Santa Monica, CA

Sanford Bernstein's 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

May 30, 2018

Grand Hyatt New York – New York, NY

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy & Power Executive Conference

June 5, 2018

Ritz Carlton Battery Park – New York, NY

Citi SMID Conference

June 6-7, 2018

The Lotte New York Palace – New York, NY

Wells Fargo 3rd Annual West Coast Energy Conference

June 12-13, 2018

The Four Seasons – San Francisco, CA

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. Please note, when applicable, the presentations will be posted on the Company's website prior to the start of each event at www.ussilica.com.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000, is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 118-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 260 products to customers across our end markets. The Company currently operates nine industrial sand production plants and eight oil and gas sand production plants. The Company is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland and also has offices located in Chicago, Illinois and Houston, Texas.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Michael Lawson

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

301-682-0304

lawsonm@ussilica.com

Nick Shaver

Investor Relations Manager

281-394-9630

shavern@ussilica.com

