U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREDERICK, Md., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences and events during the second quarter of 2018:
2018 Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference
May 15, 2018
InterContinental Hotel – Boston, MA
19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference
May 22-23, 2018
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel – Santa Monica, CA
Sanford Bernstein's 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
May 30, 2018
Grand Hyatt New York – New York, NY
RBC Capital Markets Global Energy & Power Executive Conference
June 5, 2018
Ritz Carlton Battery Park – New York, NY
Citi SMID Conference
June 6-7, 2018
The Lotte New York Palace – New York, NY
Wells Fargo 3rd Annual West Coast Energy Conference
June 12-13, 2018
The Four Seasons – San Francisco, CA
Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. Please note, when applicable, the presentations will be posted on the Company's website prior to the start of each event at www.ussilica.com.
About U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000, is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 118-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 260 products to customers across our end markets. The Company currently operates nine industrial sand production plants and eight oil and gas sand production plants. The Company is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland and also has offices located in Chicago, Illinois and Houston, Texas.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
Michael Lawson
Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
301-682-0304
lawsonm@ussilica.com
Nick Shaver
Investor Relations Manager
281-394-9630
shavern@ussilica.com
