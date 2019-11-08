U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

KATY, Texas, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), a diversified industrial minerals company and the leading last mile logistics provider to the oil and gas industry (the "Company"), today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences and events during the fourth quarter of 2019:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Nov. 13, 2019

Omni Nashville Hotel - Nashville, TN

Cowen 9th Annual Energy Conference

Dec. 10, 2019

Parker New York Hotel – New York, NY

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. Please note, when applicable, the presentations will be posted on the Company's website prior to the start of each event at www.ussilica.com.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 119-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 1,500 diversified products to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 27 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

Investor Contacts

Michael Lawson

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

301-682-0304

lawsonm@ussilica.com

