U.S. Ski & Snowboard Joins Forces With British Luxury Brand Land Rover To Form The World's Premier Winter Sports Team

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Rover North America and U.S. Ski & Snowboard today announced that Land Rover is the new Official Vehicle Partner of the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA. The multi-year partnership also names Land Rover as the title sponsor of the Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team, the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix series, and presenting sponsor of the "Visa Big Air Presented by Land Rover" events. For a video on the partnership, click here.

"We are very excited to welcome Land Rover as a partner into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard family," said Tiger Shaw, U.S. Ski & Snowboard's President and CEO. "Land Rover represents the spirit, drive, and determination that our athletes put forth daily in their training, and throughout the season competing at the highest level of sport. This partnership further empowers our athletes to reach above and beyond in their quest to be the Best in the World!"

Land Rover is the maker of the most luxurious and capable SUVs in the world. From the luxurious Range Rover to the versatile Discovery featuring three-row seating, and the recently revealed all-new Defender, the Land Rover lineup of award-winning SUVs is built for adventure in the toughest terrain and weather conditions.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard supports nearly 200 national team athletes and represented 80 percent of Team USA's gold medals during the PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. This year, U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes will participate in more than 200 competitions globally, including 35 events in the United States.

"As Land Rover continues to grow in the U.S. market and we launch models like the new Defender, we are supporting activities such as skiing and snowboarding that resonate with our expanding American customer base," said Kim McCullough, Vice President, Marketing, Jaguar Land Rover North America. "The athletes of U.S. Ski and Snowboard exemplify 'Capability with Composure,' a hallmark of Land Rover. We are proud to support them in their quest to be the premier winter sports team in the world."

Land Rover and U.S. Ski & Snowboard are committed to providing the best resources for athletes who are inspired to be the best in the world. As part of the sponsorship agreement, Land Rover will support 10 U.S. Ski & Snowboard athlete ambassadors including Olympic gold medalists and World Champions. Throughout the partnership, these athletes will take part in Land Rover brand milestones, custom content creation and social media integrations.

The agreement also includes broadcast, social media and digital promotion rights, custom competition content creation, and email marketing campaigns with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard registered fan base. Land Rover branding will also be seen on the athlete uniforms and team gear, as well as available to consumers through U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Land Rover official branded goods.

The 2019-20 season will kick off October 24 with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard's 53rd annual New York Gold Medal Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, followed by the first FIS Alpine World Cup event of the season October 26-27 in Soelden, Austria.

To follow the action throughout the season, follow @LandRoverUSA and @USskiteam.

Note to Editors:

Information about Land Rover North America products is available to consumers at www.landroverusa.com . Visit www.us.media.landrover.com for news releases, high-resolution photographs and broadcast quality video footage. Additional media updates are available on Facebook (LandRoverUSA) and Twitter (@interactivelr).

About Land Rover

Founded in 1948, Land Rover designs, engineers, and manufactures its vehicles in the United Kingdom. For almost 70 years the brand has built a reputation for providing its clientele with some of the most luxurious and capable vehicles in the world; whether driving through the heart of the city or traversing the countryside on- and off-road. Today's Land Rover lineup includes the Discovery and Discovery Sport; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque. Land Rover is fully engaged with sustainability initiatives and social concerns with continuous involvement in environmental and community programs. For more information, visit the official Land Rover website at www.landroverusa.com.

About Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports sedan and sports car marques.

At Jaguar Land Rover, we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences our customers will love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe. In 2018 Jaguar Land Rover sold 592,708 vehicles in 128 countries.

We support around 260,000 people through our retailer network, suppliers and local businesses. At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities and an engine manufacturing center in the UK. We also have plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia.

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will offer the option of electrification, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and gasoline engines.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2019, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org

SOURCE Land Rover

Related Links

https://www.landroverusa.com/

