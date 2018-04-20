U.S. Sleep Market 2018: Competitive & Operating Analysis 1995-2017 & 2018-2023 Featuring ResMed, Respironics, SleepMed, Novasom, Tempur Sealy, Sleep Numbero & Simmons Serta

This new study examines the sleep market and its segments, covering markets for: anti-insomnia drugs (over-the-counter & prescription), sleep labs/sleep centers, mattresses and pillows, CPAPs (continuous positive airway pressure devices) for sleep apnea, and retail sleep aids: earplugs, sleep lamps, sound conditioning machines, eye masks, books on sleep). The report also includes key sleep lab metrics such as patient volumes, bed counts, and much more.

The study includes: market size estimates for 1995-2017, with 2018 and 2023 forecasts, patient demographics, 16 in-depth competitor profiles and rankings in each market segment, discussions of market nature & structure, history and evolution, reimbursement issues and the effect of Medicare rulings regarding home testing.

Of a total population of 325 million Americans, 58% are estimated to experience insomnia symptoms or sleep disorders. Companies across America are trying to sell us a perfect night's sleep with medications, premium mattresses, high tech pillows, CPAP devices, white noise machines, smartphone apps, and more. All of this has become a $28.6 billion a year industry.

As obesity rates climb and Americans age, more people are developing sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and other sleep disorders. Plus, stressors related to politics, terrorism, student debt and more are resulting in more sleepless nights for Americans. First launched in 1977, there are now an estimated 4,700 sleep labs or centers in the United States. These labs perform sleep studies and help design treatment programs for insomniacs and those with sleep apnea and other conditions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology

Glossary of sleep disorder terms

List of major private & public sector information source used

2. Executive Overview of Major Findings

Highlights of ALL study chapters

Market definition and scope: mkt. segments included

Scope of sleep deprivation in America: prevalence rates of insomnia, causes, no. of sleep disorders, description of most common sleep disorders, NSF vs. other polls

Nature of the field of sleep medicine and somnology: history/evolution of sleep labs, number, multiple-site chains, mkt. size 1997-2023 F

Why drug companies play a major role in publicizing sleep disorders and creating demand for Rx sleeping pills, mkt. size 1997-2023 F

Size and nature of the mattress & pillows market, new technologies, mkt size

Obstructive sleep apnea market: why CPAP device potential is huge and largely untapped, mkt. size 1997-2023 F

Major Market Trends: discussion of sleep lab reimbursement and consolidation, home test market, decline of Rx sleep medications mkt. due to generics, growth of OTC meds, mattress mkt. technology and distribution disruptions

Market Size & Growth, Market Segments: Total mkt. value, effect of recessions, 2007 performance, 2018 & 2023 forecasts

3. Demographics of Persons With Sleep Disorders

Scope of affected population: no. and type persons with insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, no. of children, women, seniors with sleep disorders

Findings of Natl. Sleep Foundation's Sleep in America poll

No. of hours of sleep daily, by race (Natl. Health Interview Survey)

Prevalence of sleeping problems by major countries, U.S. vs. Europe, Japan

CDC data/research confirms Americans' lack of sleep: causes

Findings of the mail survey of sleep labs: patients by age, sex

4. Market Size & Growth

Market Definition & Scope: the markets comprising total sleep market

Discussion & Outlooks for the Major Market Segments: 2016-2017 performance, 2018 & 2023 Forecasts, Factors Affecting Demand, Key Indicators

The Mattresses Market

The Sleep Pillows Market

The Sleeping Medications Market

The Sleep Labs Market; effect of CMS ruling, avg.

The Sleep Apnea Devices Market (effect of CMS ruling, home testing)

The Retail Sleep Aids Market (overview of sleep lamps, sound machines, earplugs, sleep pods, smartphone apps, etc.)

5. Sleep Labs Market

What are sleep labs, how many?, evolution & nature of the field, polysomnograms test description, accredited vs. non-accredited centers

Launching a new sleep lab - the process/key considerations, capital needed, choices for hospital or MD affiliations

The effect of Medicare approval of home tests: discussion, type of devices

What patients can expect at a sleep lab: type tests (PSGs, split night studies, MSLTs, CPAP titrations), role of sleep techs, follow-up

How to find A sleep lab

Market Size & Growth: 1995-2016 Estimates, 2018 Forecast, reasons for Closures/consolidation, reimbursement issues, major problems labs face, long-term Outlook

2014-2018 quarterly surveys of sleep lab metrics: patient volume, bed count (Needham & Co.)

Competitor Profiles (description and history of company, no. of labs operated, address, specialties, acquisitions, services, financials when available)

SleepMed, Inc.

Sleep Holdings

Foundation Surgery Affiliates, LLC

Novasom

Nocturna Sleep Center

Sleep Lab Technicians Salary Trends

Descriptions of the major staff positions, training required (sleep tech, technologists)

Findings of Sleep Review Magazine's salary survey, average salary and ranges for: RPSGTs, sleep techs, respiratory therapists, sleep physicians, sleep center directors, supervisors, managers: by tenure, by day/night shift, by age (2015 vs. 2007)

6. Sleep Medications Market

Summary: discussion of number of prescriptions written, mkt. potential, prime drivers of mkt. demand, performance of Belsomra

Hurdle to overcome: past negative image of sleeping pills, long-term use, FDA fears vs. drug company efforts

Advertising drives consumer demand: amount spent advertising the top 3 brands, Sanofi's success with Ambien

Research - New meds on the horizon: Ramelteon (Takeda), Provigil (Cephalon), Silenor (Somaxon), Volinanserin (Sanofi) - discussions of their usage/how they work, $ potentials, FDA approval status, setbacks for Indiplon (Neurocrine Biosciences) and Gaboxadol (Merck)

Description of the major Rx sleeping Pill Brands (Ambien, Lunesta, Rozerem, benzodiazepines, melatonin receptors, antidepressants)

OTC Retail Sleeping Pills: discussion

Market Size - A Mature Market: sales of major brands, outlook, 2023 Forecast, rationale for future growth

7. The Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Summary - Background of Sleep Disordered Breathing: mkt. penetration in U.S. vs. abroad, estimates of mkt. size by industry analysts/competitors

Product Definitions: CPAPs (continuous positive airway pressure devices), types of masks & mouthpieces used

Market Trends: the home test mkt., comments by Wachovia analysts regarding potential and uncertainties in view of CMS ruling, move to smaller devices

Market Size: likely effects of CMS ruling, estimates of growth rates in U.S. vs. Globally, research forecasts for 2008, 2012, positives/negatives

The Major Respiratory Equipment Device Competitors: address list

Competitor Profiles (company descriptions, divisions, specializations, 2015-2017 revenues, outlooks)

Resmed

Respironics

8. The Mattress & Pillows Market

Summary & Status of the market: a steady replacement business, new technology and sales/distribution outlets, e-commerce, bedding retailers disruption

Market Size & Growth: 2016-2017 performance, ISPA industry wholesale shipments, 2017-2018 outlook by ISPA, retail sales forecast, 2023 research forecasts, effects of housing slump

Differences in mfg. technologies used by the major mfrs., visco, latex

List and sales of top 5 bedding retailers

The Ultra-premium mattress market: growth rate, % of sales, Vividus, Hypnos Beds

Competitor Profiles (company description, capabilities, specialties, historical revenues, mergers, mkt. share, distribution, outlooks, recent financials, etc.)

Tempur Sealy Intl.

Sleep Number (formerly: Select Comfort)

Simmons Serta

The Sleep Pillows Market

Discussion of new pillow designs, materials, pricing, mkt. trends

The Sona pillow

Estimated retail market size: 1997-2023 F

9. Retail Sleep Devices Market

Summary

Sleep Lamps/Light Therapy Market: use for seasonal affective disorder, dawn simulation, evolution of light boxes', mkt. status & leading mfrs., mkt. size, list of 9 major competitors, Company Profile: Apollo Health

Sound Machines/White Noise Machines Market: use and technology, applications, history of development, emergence of Marpac as industry leader, list of catalog retailers selling machines (Brookstone, Hammacher Schlemmer, etc.), market size/growth

Eye Shades and Sleep Masks: leading competitors (Dream Essentials)

Earplugs Market: mkt. size, leading mfrs./distributors/retailers

Sleep Pods: Yelo & MetroNaps sleep lounges appearing in metro markets

Sleep/Insomnia Books Market: list of titles

Sleep apps for smartphones, leading apps

Miscellaneous Retail Products & Services: how hotels & spas are making rooms sleep friendly - examples of programs/services offered.

10. Reference Directory of Sleep-related Trade Groups, Experts, Journals

List of sleep market national/regional trade associations, journals, consulting firms, brokerage analysts, other key contacts - address & phones, description of activities

Profiles of Michael J. Breus , Ph.D. and Duane M. Johnson , Ph.D.

Companies Mentioned



ResMed

Respironics

SleepMed

Sleep Holdings

Foundation Surgery Associates

Novasom

Tempur Sealy

Sleep Number Co.

Simmons Serta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tjn4ls/u_s_sleep_market?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-sleep-market-2018-competitive--operating-analysis-1995-2017--2018-2023-featuring-resmed-respironics-sleepmed-novasom-tempur-sealy-sleep-numbero--simmons-serta-300633625.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

