U.S. Small Business Administration: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Requesting Public Comments and Registration for a Public Meeting on Modernizing the Customs Framework

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced a call for public comments and/or registration for a public meeting to discuss an initiative titled "The 21st Century Customs Framework." According to the announcement, "new actors, industries, and modes of conducting business have emerged, disrupting the traditional global supply chain." These new actors include individuals and small business engaged in international trade. The CBP has identified key themes for which CBP seeks public input: Emerging Rules in the Global Supply Chain, Intelligent Enforcement, Cutting-Edge Technology, Data Access and Sharing, 21st Century Processes, and Self-Funded Customs Infrastructure.

An overview of the initiative and meeting agenda is available on FederalRegister.gov under Docket No. USCBP-2018-0045 (Click here - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/12/21/2018-27716/public-meeting-21st-century-customs-framework).

Public comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday, February 4, 2019, and also identify "Docket No. USCBP-2018-0045" and "Department of Homeland Security" in written comments.

To provide input for possible CBP policy, regulatory, and statutory improvements, individuals may submit their views in three ways: 1) Selecting "Comment Now" on the top right hand corner of Regulations.gov under USCBP-2018-0045 (Click here – https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=USCBP-2018-0045-0001), 2) by email at 21CCF@cbp.dhs.gov with "USCBP-2018-0045" explicitly in the subject line, or 3) by mail to the attention of Mr. Brandon Lord, Office of Trade, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 950N, Washington, DC 20229.

A public meeting on the initiative and to discuss comments received will be held in Washington, D.C. Friday, March 1, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

Those wishing to participate in the March 1st public meeting either in-person or by teleconference must register by 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday, February 4, 2019.

To register to attend in person before the deadline, click here https://teregistration.cbp.gov/index.asp?w=145. To register to attend by teleconference before the deadline, click here https://teregistration.cbp.gov/index.asp?w=146.

On-site registration will not be permitted. For information on services for individuals with disabilities or to request special assistance at the meeting please contact Mr. Brandon Lord at (202) 325-6432 or by email at 21CCF@cbp.dhs.gov as soon as possible.

If you wish to give a public statement during the March 1st meeting, please make your request to by email or by mail and include the following: 1) "Docket No. USCBP-2018-0045" and "Department of Homeland Security", 2) your public comments, 3) your first and last name, 4) your title/position, 5) phone number, 6) email address, 7) name and type of organization, and 8) identify the one theme on which you want to comment. Each individual will be limited to one public statement on one theme.

Email requests can be sent to 21CCF@cbp.dhs.gov with "USCBP-2018-0045" in the subject line. Requests by mail should be directed to the attention of Mr. Brandon Lord, Office of Trade, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 950N, Washington, DC 20229.

For more information, contact Tim Lord at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (202) 325-6432 or by email at 21CCF@cbp.dhs.gov.

