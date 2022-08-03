U.S. Small-Molecule APIs Market to Reach $7.84 Billion by 2027

Aug 03, 2022, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small-Molecule APIs Market Research Report by Production (Contract Manufacturing and In-house Manufacturing), Type, Application, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Small-Molecule APIs Market size was estimated at USD 4,273.42 million in 2021, USD 4,643.39 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 10.66% to reach USD 7,849.49 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Small-Molecule APIs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Production, the market was studied across Contract Manufacturing and In-house Manufacturing.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Biological and Synthetic.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Immunological Disorders, and Oncology.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Small-Molecule APIs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Small-Molecule APIs Market, by Production
7. Small-Molecule APIs Market, by Type
8. Small-Molecule APIs Market, by Application
9. California Small-Molecule APIs Market
10. Florida Small-Molecule APIs Market
11. Illinois Small-Molecule APIs Market
12. New York Small-Molecule APIs Market
13. Ohio Small-Molecule APIs Market
14. Pennsylvania Small-Molecule APIs Market
15. Texas Small-Molecule APIs Market
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Company Usability Profiles
18. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Albemarle Corporation
- Aspen Group
- Aurobindo Pharma Limited
- Bachem Holding AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cambrex Corporation by Permira funds
- Carlyle Group
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,
- Gilead Sciences, Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson Inc.)
- Johnson Matthey
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Lonza Group AG
- Novartis AG
- PCAS SA
- Pfizer Inc
- Sanofi S.A.
- Siegfried AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dytce7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article