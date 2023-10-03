US Smart Education Market size to grow by USD 102.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Anthology Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US smart education market size is estimated to grow by USD 102.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.69%. The smart education market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer smart education market in US are Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anthology Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MAXHUB, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Pearson Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Echo360, and zSpace Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Education Market in US 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers smart education through Adobe Express and Adobe Photoshop Express used as field trip journals, lab reports, and case study reports.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart education through Google Workspace for Education and Google Classroom.

Anthology Inc. - The company offers smart education such as smart digital blackboard learning in collaboration with Blackboard Inc.

The company offers smart education such as smart digital blackboard learning in collaboration with Blackboard Inc. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Increasing adoption of mobile learning

Increasing adoption of mobile learning Key Trend - Rise of Education 4.0

- Rise of Education 4.0 Major Challenges - Talent gap and lack of effective metrics for smart education system adoption in the market

Driver

The increasing adoption of mobile learning is a key factor driving market growth. To increase the number of training courses offered, major stakeholders are incorporating mobility in their curricula because of the increasing adoption of smartphones and Internet penetration. Mobile education will allow educators to circumvent constraints in time and take advantage of educational content that is available anytime, anywhere. Furthermore, smart education and learning can enhance collaborative relationships between educators by allowing them to share resources and think effectively and easily. Mobile devices are increasingly being used by learners to prepare for certification and licensing tests. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into academics and corporate. The market share growth by the academics segment will be significant during the forecast period. In traditional K-12 schooling, the focus has been mainly on memorization of information and personal learning as well as improvements in academic excellence measured by grades achieved over time. In addition, the curriculum had been restricted and monotonous. Teachers continue to consider teaching methods that involve student involvement in the learning process, collaboration, and use of multimedia and graphics materials as a matter of course due to developments in teaching methods. Furthermore, It is necessary to train teachers in the use of digital skills and research that will support information about the effectiveness of different teaching methods, if these new methods are to be successfully implemented. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Smart Education Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.69% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.05

