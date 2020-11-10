US Smartphone Market on Road to Recovery with 31% QoQ Growth in Q3 2020

Commenting on the rebound, Research Director Jeff Fieldhack said, "The third quarter saw a good rebound in sales due to a few key OEMs outperforming the market despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apple and Samsung both registered YoY growth in an otherwise declining market. Among operators, T-Mobile had an outstanding quarter, beating expectations for net additions. AT&T and Verizon also registered positive net-addition growth. Over the last months, states have begun easing restrictions, including allowing longer store hours and bigger occupancy numbers. This has enabled more carrier and national retail stores to reopen. But since store traffic is still down compared to last year, all major channels are also improving their online ordering and support systems. We believe that more than 20% of all sales are now coming from online orders. For the upcoming holiday season and iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini launch, we expect this percentage to eclipse 40%."

Fieldhack added, "While we are seeing some positive signs, the US is still facing large unemployment numbers and Congress has not yet agreed on another round of stimulus money. July was a strong month for smartphone sales due to a combination of pent-up demand and remaining stimulus money fueling growth. However, both August and September saw month-on-month declines, resulting in an overall 6% YoY decline."

Commenting on top models for the quarter, Senior Analyst Hanish Bhatia said, "The iPhone 11 remained the number one seller in the US market. It has remained the top seller for four consecutive quarters due to its $699 price point hitting the sweet spot for many consumers. The iPhone 11 has also been on an almost continuous promotion, often sold for $0 or $5 with eligible trade-ins within postpaid channels. The iPhone SE and iPhone 11 Pro Max were the number two and three top sellers ."

