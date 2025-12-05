U.S. SOCCER DEBUTS OFFICIAL 2026 WORLD CUP CAMPAIGN CHAMPIONING USMNT's GRIT AND RESILIENCE, NARRATED BY MARCELLO HERNANDEZ

The All-New 90-Second Anthem Film Honors Belief, Defiance, and Iconic U.S. Men's National Team Moments ahead of the biggest sporting tournament in the world

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Soccer today unveiled Never Chase Reality™, its official 2026 World Cup Men's National Team campaign, narrated by Marcello Hernandez. The 90-second film honors the past, challenges expectations, and invites fans to believe in what's possible. Combining insights from fan research and sentiment analysis to reflecting the hope and ambition of the players, Never Chase Reality™ reflects the journey to 26 for the Men's National Team.

Never Chase Reality™ guides fans through a powerful reimagining of some of the most iconic moments in U.S. Men's National Team history. From Paul Caligiuri's stunning goal in 1989 to help qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 40 years to Tyler Adams' 35-yard screamer that clinched the CONCACAF Nations League title over Mexico, each scene embodies a century-long, unwavering pursuit of greatness and reflects the team's grit and determination to rise above every expectation.

Marcello, a Hispanic actor, comedian, and cast member of Saturday Night Live, whose childhood on the soccer fields of Miami shaped his lifelong connection to the sport, made him the natural choice for the voiceover, embodying the fight and optimism of the national team spirit. Hernandez's involvement helps bridge the worlds of sport and pop culture at a moment when the global spotlight is turning toward the United States. His voice brings humor, heart, and authenticity to a campaign built for a new era of fandom.

"This campaign isn't just about soccer; it's about the American dream. Never chasing reality means ignoring the odds and daring to dream," said Marcello Hernandez. "I played soccer since I was 4 years old until college and have been a fan of the Men's and Women's U.S. National Team since I was a kid, so it's an honor to bring my passion and enthusiasm for the game to U.S. soccer."

Never Chase Reality™ marks U.S. Soccer's largest national campaign to date, launching at a pivotal moment for the sport as the United States prepares to host the FIFA Men's World Cup for the first time since 1994. Designed to reach fans across all 50 states, the campaign will live at the intersection of sport and culture, appearing across broadcast, digital, out-of-home, and fan experiences throughout the year.

The campaign debuted publicly today in New York City's Times Square, where thousands of fans gathered to watch the World Cup Draw and experience the Never Chase Reality™ film on iconic LED screens. The premiere marks one of the largest public-facing launches in Federation history, reinforcing the campaign's role in shaping the national conversation ahead of 2026.

With the FIFA World Cup returning to North America, Never Chase Reality™ is designed to inspire a new generation of fans and unify the country behind the U.S. Men's National Team. The campaign was developed in-house by the new MarComms Department at U.S. Soccer, and captures the relentlessness, fearlessness, and unyielding spirit that defines both players and fans. At its core, it's a story of the relentless pursuit of excellence.

"Soccer has always been about more than what happens on the field, it lives in our communities, in our fans, and in every person who believes in this team," said Catherine Newman, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, U.S. Soccer. "The campaign reflects that spirit. It celebrates the resilience of our players and the passion of our fans as we unite behind a common purpose heading into 2026."

Fans can watch the ad HERE.

