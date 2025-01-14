U.S. Soccer Federation and Bank of America Announce Transformative, Long-term Partnership

Historic Investment in U.S. Soccer extends to all National Teams, New National Training Center, and new SheInvests program

Partnership expands on the bank's focus on engaging clients and communities through the fastest growing sport in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Soccer Federation and Bank of America, one of the world's leading financial institutions, today announced a transformative, long-term partnership which makes Bank of America the first Official Bank Partner of all 27 U.S. National Teams, including the U.S. Women's and Men's Senior National Teams, as well as a Founding Level Partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center – the Federation's new home in Atlanta.

"This landmark partnership marks one of the largest long-term investments in U.S. Soccer history and Bank of America's global leadership will help catapult our sport," said U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright. "Bank of America shares our commitment to growing the game, investing in female leaders, and significantly bolstering our efforts in service to soccer on all fronts."

"Together, with U.S. Soccer and its 27 National Teams, we're eager to further fuel the growth of soccer, and help passionate fans, families and businesses around the world to reach their goals," said David Tyrie, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Bank of America. "Our investments in the U.S. Soccer Federation and in soccer overall provide unique and ongoing opportunities to build client relationships, engage our teammates, and drive positive economic impact, locally and globally, as the most popular sport in the world takes center stage over the next two years and beyond."

Bank of America joins as a U.S. Soccer strategic partner and is uniquely positioned as a leader during what will be the most transformative time for the sport as several of the world's most iconic events will take place in the USA. The bank is a leading partner for the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, which will be hosted in 21 U.S. cities with billions watching around the world. In 2028, soccer will once again be in the global spotlight during the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

As part of the partnership, U.S. Soccer and Bank of America will also introduce SheInvests. The number and percentage of women investing are at all-time highs and growing, and this new program will help investors interested in learning additional financial planning and investment strategies.

The initiative will complement U.S. Soccer's SheBelieves platform, which has served to empower young women and girls to reach their goals, career or otherwise, on and off the pitch for a decade.

As part of its commitment to support all 27 National Teams, Bank of America joins as a Founding Level Partner of U.S. Soccer's new National Training Center. The state-of-the-art facility is slated to open in 2026. Bank of America is the Federation's second strategic partner to contribute at the Founding Level, which is the highest tier of National Training Center partnerships.

Additional impactful platforms which Bank of America will own include U.S. Soccer House, a brand-new initiative which will rally fans together as they support the USMNT during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and U.S. Soccer's annual Fan Appreciation Match. Bank of America will also support U.S. Soccer's Insiders Program, Play It Forward Community Clinics, and more initiatives to be announced.

Bank of America becomes U.S. Soccer's 16th strategic partner and its ninth new partner since bringing its commercial rights in house at the start of 2023. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, U.S. Soccer's revenue directly impacts the growth and stability of the broader American soccer landscape.

U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, it has aligned its efforts around five strategic pillars: Grow the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Foster best playing environments through quality of referees and coaches, and commitment to participant safety; Develop winning teams through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues; Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Create a world-class organization through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent, progress in DEIB, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

