U.S. Soccer Legend Jimmy Conrad To Host New Weekly English-Speaking LaLiga Show With Game Analysis, Highlights And Opinions

Jimmy Conrad led a storied career as a 6-time All-Star and 4-time Best XI defender in MLS with Sporting Kansas City and represented his country in the 2006 World Cup and 2007 Copa America. After retiring in 2011, he worked for Fox Sports providing color commentary and in-studio work before building over a million subscribers in a little over 3 years as the face of the soccer-only YouTube channel, KICKTV. He also wrote a column for ESPN.com for 6 years, hosted his own radio show and podcast for 4 years, and built an impressive digital and social media presence where his content has been seen by tens of millions of people across Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube. Conrad currently hosts EA Sports' global FIFA tournaments and is an influential voice on global and domestic soccer in the U.S.

Said Jimmy Conrad, "As a long-time fan and admirer of LaLiga, which I consider to be the best league in the world, it is an unbelievable honor for me to partner with them so I can help bring the passion and drama of LaLiga closer to the U.S. fans. It should be a great season!"

"Launching our English-language efforts and partnering with Jimmy Conrad as the new face of LaLiga is an exciting milestone, as it allows us to serve English-speaking, American audiences directly," said Adrian Segovia, Head of Content and Distribution of LaLiga North America. "Jimmy's enthusiasm and love for the game will make for a can't-miss show and will help us continue growing soccer awareness throughout the U.S."

Full episodes of the show will air every week on LaLiga and Jimmy's digital and social platforms, furthering LaLiga North America's commitment to have LaLiga-branded content offerings to different audiences wherever they are.

About LaLiga North America

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga, Spain's top-flight soccer competition and professional association, and Relevent Sports Group, the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the U.S. and Canada for all business and development activities. The operation supports the league's growth in the region through consumer related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, youth academies, development of youth soccer coaches, exhibition matches and plans to have an official LaLiga Santander match played in the U.S.

About Jimmy Conrad

