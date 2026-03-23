U.S. Soccer, Soccer Forward Foundation and Bank of America Launch 'Soccer at Schools' to Bring Soccer to Schools Across the U.S. by 2030

Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Soccer at Schools aims to expand access to the sport by equipping educators, State Soccer Associations, community organizations, parents and more with resources that empower the entire soccer ecosystem with resources such as advocacy tools, PE activities, training, partner-supported programming, equipment and the Soccer at Schools Starter Kit.

Recognizing soccer as one of the fastest-growing youth sports and an unprecedented opportunity for the sport over the next five years, Soccer at Schools addresses a number of critical equity gaps by:

Increasing access to places to play: 67% of parks and recreation departments report they don't have enough sports fields, courts or facility space to meet demand.

Helping recruit and train volunteers: 82% of community sports agencies report a shortage of volunteer coaches as a top challenge in delivering youth sports programs.

Promoting physical wellness: Approximately 1 in 5 U.S. school-aged children are obese and roughly 71% fail to meet recommended physical activity levels.

"Soccer at Schools reflects the power of the soccer community in this country," said JT Batson, CEO of U.S. Soccer. "With 120 member organizations across all 50 states, U.S. Soccer is uniquely positioned to connect schools, educators and community leaders with the resources they need to introduce the game to young people. Through Soccer at Schools, we are using that national network to ensure the momentum of FIFA Men's World Cup 2026™ translates into lasting opportunities for students and communities across the United States, not just during the tournament, but for generations to come."

Soccer at Schools aligns with Bank of America's Sports with Us platform, which is built on a philosophy and investment to inspire, connect and impact communities through sports.

By leveraging the entire soccer ecosystem and working at scale with community organizations and school districts, the initiative creates vital opportunities to:

Increase students' physical activity, movement, social connection and confidence-building.

Spark interest among students who may later participate in after-school programs, local leagues and community clubs.

Build a broader pipeline of players, coaches, volunteers and fans to sustain the growth of soccer in the United States by creating early touchpoints.

"We want the next generation to feel like soccer is theirs from the very first time they touch a ball, which means building a comprehensive approach to ensuring accessible, enjoyable and meaningful experiences for young people to play across the country," said Lex Chalat, Executive Director of the Soccer Forward Foundation, the legacy and social impact arm of U.S. Soccer. "Through Soccer at Schools, Bank of America and Soccer Forward are working to meet students where they are and make the game easier for educators and communities to bring to life. By equipping the entire soccer and education landscape with practical tools, training, and support, we can help ensure more young people experience the benefits of soccer while creating lasting impact in communities across the country."

"Bank of America's Sports with Us platform is designed to strengthen communities in part through foundational programs that build stronger futures," said Michele Barlow, Head of Enterprise Marketing, Bank of America. "Through our partnership with U.S. Soccer and Soccer Forward, we're harnessing the transformative power of sport to cultivate well-being and empower the next generation."

To celebrate the launch and showcase how Soccer at Schools comes to life locally, Bank of America and Soccer Forward Foundation will host a series of engagements at schools across the country featuring special guests, equipment donations and soccer clinics. The first activation took place at Odyssey Charter in Altadena, Calif., a community devastated by last year's Los Angeles wildfires, and featured appearances from Sir David Beckham – Bank of America's global sports ambassador – and Angel City FC's Sydney Leroux. The series will continue in Atlanta in March alongside the U.S. Men's National Team sendoff matches, and continue on to additional communities in Charlotte and Chicago. The official platform where community organizations, soccer clubs and schools can engage directly with the initiative to receive support will go live this summer.

For images, videos and interviews of the event in Altadena, visit the soccer page in our Newsroom.

"For me, soccer isn't just about scoring goals; it's where I learned about grinding it out, working as a team and pushing through tough times. That's why the Soccer at Schools initiative from Bank of America and U.S. Soccer is so powerful," said Sydney Leroux, star forward for Angel City FC. "It's giving kids that same chance to build character and learn those crucial life lessons, while removing financial barriers to the sport."

"Soccer has been the foundation of my life which started with incredible support at school and in my local community through well-trained coaches, volunteers, and access to facilities and equipment. Soccer at Schools is built on that very same approach - that all children should have the support and access they need to succeed. I look forward to seeing the impact that will be made for young people in their communities with this long-term programming announced today," said Sir David Beckham, Bank of America Global Sports Ambassador and Principal for a Day.

Soccer at Schools represents one of the most significant youth access investments connected to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ legacy and is a key pillar of U.S. Soccer's efforts to make soccer the #1 sport played in every community. Through equipping and supporting people, places and programs across the country, Soccer Forward is increasing participation, enabling stronger community connections and improving youth health and expanded access to safe places to play.

The initiative also reflects U.S. Soccer's role as a national convener capable of connecting educators, community organizations and soccer leaders across the country. By working with schools and local partners, Soccer at Schools helps ensure the momentum surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026™ translates into lasting participation and opportunity for communities nationwide.

To learn more about 'Soccer at Schools,' visit the Soccer at Schools page. For additional information on Bank of America's commitment to sports, visit the Sports with Us page.

Soccer Forward

The Soccer Forward Foundation is a key driver in U.S. Soccer's overall vision that soccer is a force for good. Operating with the belief that soccer contributes to healthier and more connected, equitable communities, Soccer Forward supports U.S. Soccer's efforts to expand access to the sport, helping the game reach more people and create lasting change. Soccer Forward focuses on enabling and equipping people, places and programs to grow the game in communities across America and on delivering cutting-edge research, training, and guidelines to prove soccer's contribution to health outcomes in communities. In addition, it will develop standards and provide business and technical support to build the ecosystem for the women's game across the U.S. and globally. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/soccer-forward.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.0514

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation