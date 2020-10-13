U.S. Social Security Administration AWARDS COREONYX, 5 YEAR-16M, SINGLE AWARD BPA to provide Web Content Management System (WCMS) platform.

Under this "Full and Open" competition award, the COREONYX Team will deliver a full spectrum of Digital Transformation services including: Hosting & Support; Monitoring; Engineering & Enterprise Architecture Development; Analysis, Planning & Design; Training, Content Management & Strategy as well as Application Migration and Operational Governance.

"It is an incredible honor to have been chosen by the Social Security Administration for this award and would not have been possible without the partners and unflinching dedication, performance and agility of our entire team. It is through our culture of focus, collaboration, and advocacy, that the women and men of COREONYX continue our upward trajectory of growth and delivery of "Certainty of Outcome" our customer's demand. It is privilege to represent such an amazing & talented group of professionals."

– Guy Mincey CEO COREONYX

"COREONYX provides services around the needs of our government clients to provide Information Technology, Professional & Technical, Consulting & support in Defense and Civilian sectors."

