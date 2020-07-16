U.S. Soy Farmers Launch 10-Day "Takeout Shout Out" Sweepstakes To Support Restaurant Industry

From Thursday, July 16, through Saturday, July 25, U.S. Soy and The Great American Takeout are teaming up to launch Takeout Shout Out: a 10-day event dedicated to driving sales for restaurants across America. When customers share a picture of a restaurant meal on social media, tag the restaurant, and use hashtag #TakeoutShoutoutSweepstakes, they'll be entered to win a $1,000 gift card to that restaurant. When it's all over, ten winning customers will be takeout tycoons, and ten restaurants will each have added $1,000 to a single day's sales.

Takeout Shout Out marks the first-ever multi-day event from The Great American Takeout, which has implemented 11 one-day events since it launched in March. It also represents the first time that restaurants are able to directly share in the rewards with their guests.

"It was incredibly important to us that we not only find a way to inspire people to keep ordering from their favorite restaurants, but that we also get the prize money into the hands of struggling restaurant owners as quickly as possible," said John Jansen, Vice President, Oil Strategy for United Soybean Board. "Takeout Shout Out does both of these things, and gives everyone in the country a fun way to help save the restaurants they love."

The Takeout Shout Out sweepstakes is part of The Great American Takeout, a campaign developed by Los Angeles advertising agency High Wide & Handsome. The Great American Takeout aims to drive takeout and delivery orders as a means to support the struggling restaurant industry throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

About U.S. Soy

U.S. Soy is an initiative of the United Soybean Board (USB), and the brand represents the collective work of the checkoff. USB farmer-directors work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments. These volunteers invest and leverage checkoff funds in programs and partnerships to drive soybean innovation beyond the bushel and increase preference for U.S. soy. For more information on USB, visit unitedsoybean.org. To learn more about U.S. Soy, visit www.ussoy.org.

