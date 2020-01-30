U.S. Space & Rocket Center conducting nationwide search for CEO and Executive Director

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is conducting a nationwide search for a CEO and Executive Director to lead the Center, which houses the world's largest collection of space artifacts and is home to the internationally renowned Space Camp education programs. The Center also serves as the official visitor information center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, is a TVA visitor center and is a Smithsonian Affiliate museum. It welcomed more than 1 million visitors in 2019.

As the leader and top ambassador for the Center, the CEO and Executive Director must have a passion for inspiring the next generation of explorers, as well as a compelling vision for the future of the Center and the ability to inspire and lead a diverse team in pursuit of that vision. CEO responsibilities also include engaging partners in the public and private sectors to develop and sustain the important work of the Center.

Candidates for the position should have a knowledge of the aerospace and defense industries, value the educational mission of the Center and Space Camp and be able to successfully manage a growing multi-million-dollar operation. Strong communication skills and a minimum of a bachelor's degree are required.

For a full description of the job responsibilities and requirements, visit rocketcenter.com/careers.

About U.S. Space & Rocket Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is home to Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp as well as the Apollo 16 capsule, the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket, the INTUITIVE® Planetarium and world-class traveling exhibits. USSRC is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal.

