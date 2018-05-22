U.S. Space & Rocket Center Names 2018 Space Camp® Hall of Fame

"The 2018 inductees were selected from an exceptional slate of Space Camp alumni whose work is changing the world," Dr. Deborah Barnhart, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, said. "These four women exemplify the courage, curiosity and passion for learning that inspires future generations of explorers, and we are honored to induct them into the Space Camp Hall of Fame."

The Space Camp Hall of Fame includes graduates who have distinguished themselves in their respective careers and friends of the Center who have made considerable contributions of personal time, effort or resources to further the goals of the Space Camp programs. Members exhibit leadership among the globe-spanning Space Camp alumni community of 800,000, providing guidance and encouragement for alumni to continue to support the Space Camp mission.

This year's inductees join the ranks of 43 Hall of Fame members, including Dr. Wernher von Braun and astronauts Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Samantha Cristoforetti, Dr. Kate Rubins and Dr. Serena Aunon-Chancellor.

The 2018 class will be inducted at the Hall of Fame Ceremony and Dinner, to be held Friday, July 13, 2018, at the Rocket Center's Davidson Center for Space Exploration.

The induction ceremony is part of a three-day Rocket City Summer Fest, a family-friendly event that lets participants relive their Space Camp and Aviation Challenge® experiences. The event concludes Saturday, July 14, with a concert with "Party of the Year," a dance party version of the popular Black Jacket Symphony.

An Early Bird special price on a Summer Fest All Access pass expires June 2. For more information on Rocket Center Summer Fest, visit www.rocketcenter.com/summerfest.

