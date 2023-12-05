US Special Forces Use the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer® (CVSA®) in Combat Zones - Saves American Lives

Nearly 3,000 Law Enforcement Agencies Across the US Now Use the Patented CVSA from NITV Federal Services.

LEWES, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Special Forces utilize many technologies to go after the enemies of this country. One such technology is the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (CVSA), a system that is manufactured by NITV Federal Services, located in West Palm Beach, Florida. The following scenario is one example of how Special Forces utilize the CVSA.

"We were getting ready to hit a target," Joe said. "It was a time-sensitive target." Joe explained that two Iraqi brothers were playing key roles in the operation. One was with Joe and his men, and one was on the target with the bad guys and reporting back with their location, the exact time the meeting was to take place. The call came in that the meeting was to take place in 1 hr. As we were heading out with our Iraqi counterparts, another call came in from the brother, "They know you are coming! They are hauling a** right now."

The only people that knew and could possibly tip the target were our 96 Iraqi counterparts. All 96 were locked down, and Joe and his crew CVSA'd every one of them, asking if they had attended the briefing or made any phone calls. "Only 3 people couldn't clear the charts," Joe said, "It was the lieutenant colonel, the sergeant major, and his driver." The only reason the driver was snared, Joe said, was because once the target was called (announced), nobody was supposed to have a cell phone. "The colonel told the sergeant major to call the people on the target and tell them we were coming," Joe explained. "The sergeant major told the driver to go get his cell phone and bring it to him. The driver didn't know what he was using it for.

"Basically, we took a 96-man pool, narrowed it down to three individuals, and then confirmed… the results of the CVSA were correct by breaking those guys in interrogation afterward." Joe estimates that he ran between 800-900 CVSA exams during his deployments.

As described in the book 'The Clapper Memo' by investigative journalist Bob McCarty (available on Amazon), US Special Forces deployed the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (CVSA) with Special Forces teams throughout Iraq and Afghanistan. In the book, SFC Joe (real name withheld) describes one of the many missions where he used the CVSA, identified an infiltrator, and gained actionable intelligence that saved American and Iraqi soldiers' lives. The CVSA was also very successful at Guantanamo Bay where it was used to screen the terrorists that were captured on the battlefield.

The CVSA is manufactured by NITV Federal Services, West Palm Beach, FL, and the company conducts 52 Certified Examiners Courses each year at selected law enforcement agencies across the US.

"From our Special Forces to law enforcement agencies such as the Illinois State Police (11 CVSA's), Atlanta Police Dept. (13 CVSA's), New Orleans Police Dept. (29 CVSA's), California Highway Patrol (32 CVSA's), California Dept. of Justice (10 CVSA's), California Dept. of Corrections (58 CVSA's), and the US Federal Court's Div. of Probation (15 CVSA's), this is an investigative tool that has proven itself invaluable both on the battlefield and here at home in the criminal justice system," stated Dr. Chad Jeansonne, Legislative Director for the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts.

