US Spending on Gambling to Advance 2.2% Per Year in Nominal Terms to 2022

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on gambling are forecast to grow 2.2% per year in nominal terms through 2022, according to Gambling: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Spending in real (inflation-adjusted) terms will rise nearly 1.0% annually. Advances will stem from expansion in online gambling, as well as increasingly permissive gambling laws that will support consumer participation. Growth in population and disposable personal income will further drive advances.

Personal spending on casino gambling, the leading type, is expected to see healthy increases in both nominal and real terms though 2022. Gains will stem in part from the continued proliferation of casinos in many states, which will make gambling more locally accessible to consumers.

These and other key insights are featured in Gambling: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US PCE on gambling in both nominal and real US dollars. Total spending in nominal and real terms is segmented by gambling type in terms of:

casino

lottery

pari-mutuel

This report also forecasts US revenues for gambling establishments in US dollars to 2022. Total revenues are segmented by establishment type as follows:

casino hotels

standalone casinos

racetracks

other gambling establishments

To illustrate historical trends, total PCE, total revenues, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

The scope of this report encompasses firms that derive a significant share of their revenues from gambling services, including private firms that provide lottery services in contract with public entities. Licensed internet gambling operations are also included. Firms that focus on operating, servicing, or supplying coin-operated, non-gambling amusement devices are excluded from the scope of this report.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

