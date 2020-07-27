US Sportsbooks Battle for Wagers on MLB Opening Day as Major Sports Make a Return

ISELIN, N.J., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network (WSN.com), a leading independent online sports betting publication, has collated the myriad of Sportsbook offers that have flooded the market in anticipation for Major League Baseball's Opening Day.

With the overwhelming cancellations that organized sports have endured during the Corona-virus lockdown sports fans across the country are clamouring for Opening Day.

The surge of interest in the delayed reopening of organized sports comes a torrent of Sportsbook offers and bonuses vying to have the best deals. WSN has done the hard work and condensed the best offers into one place.



James Whitelock, Head of Marketing at WSN, comments:

MLB Opening Day represents the return of major sports in the US after a long hiatus. Clearly, sportsbooks' bottom lines have suffered alongside the leagues they bet on during this period. This has created a sense or urgency in the already competitive industry of sportsbooks leading to an unprecedented flood of bonuses and deals.



Sportsbooks offering special MLB Opening-Day bonuses:

FOX Bet: $50 Free On Opening Day At Fox Bet

Free On Opening Day At Fox Bet BetMGM: Bet $1 , Win $100 if Yankees or Nats hit a Home Run (available in CO, IN, and WV).

, Win if Yankees or Nats hit a Home Run (available in CO, IN, and WV). BetRivers: Bet on the Cubs, Get $250 Free (available in IL).

Free (available in IL). PointsBet: Bet $20 , Win $100 if Yankees Get ONE Hit on Opening Day (available in NJ and IN)

, Win if Yankees Get ONE Hit on Opening Day (available in NJ and IN) DraftKings: Boosted odds on various markets (available in NJ, IN, WV, PA, CO, NH, and IA)

Unibet: Bet $10 on a team for the full-game moneyline, get a $1 bonus for every run scored via the Homerun method (available in NJ).

on a team for the full-game moneyline, get a bonus for every run scored via the Homerun method (available in NJ). Bet365: Get straight bets paid out if your team leads by 5 runs - parlay selection will be marked as a winner (available in NJ).

William Hill : Earn a cash boost for home run star players on your team of choice (available in NJ).

Sportsbook revenue from 2019 to 2020 shows a clear decline in the amount of revenue generated by the sports betting industry creating urgency for the sportsbooks on opening day.

April May

2019 $2,634,050 $21,215,747

2020 $9,912,062 $15,536,384‌

CONTACT:

Navn: Gustave Seeberg

Titel: Director of Content

E-post: [email protected]

Telefonnummer: +45 53 56 84 50

World Sport Network (WSN.com)

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/wsn---world-sports-network/r/us-sportsbooks-battle-for-wagers-on-mlb-opening-day-as-major-sports-make-a-return,c3158912

SOURCE WSN - World Sports Network