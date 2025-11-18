US Squash Spins Out Club Locker, Selling Majority Stake to Artisan Ventures to Accelerate Global Growth in Racquet Sports

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US Squash, the national governing body for the sport of squash in the United States, today announced the sale of a majority ownership stake in Club Locker, its proprietary sports management software platform, to Artisan Ventures, a specialized operating and investment firm focused on scaling businesses with niche software, content, and community offerings.

This landmark transaction represents a visionary move by a national sports governing body to incubate and successfully spin out a for-profit technology company. The partnership positions Club Locker for accelerated growth as it expands its role as the digital foundation connecting and supporting every type of racquet sport organization worldwide.

"US Squash built Club Locker in 2014 to strengthen the foundation of squash in the U.S. and support its mission to grow participation while streamlining operations for programs, clubs, and events nationwide," said Kevin Klipstein, CEO of US Squash. "Backed by Artisan's expertise in building high-performing technology businesses and strong team cultures, Club Locker is poised to scale globally across racquet sports while preserving the mission-driven values that have guided US Squash from the start," said Ryan Rayfield, Co-Founder of Club Locker.

Club Locker stands apart as an all-in-one platform designed to power every aspect of the racquet sports experience. From player ratings and tournament management to membership integration, facility operations, live streaming, and payment processing, Club Locker provides a connected ecosystem that supports hundreds of thousands of players, coaches, parents, and administrators across the squash community.

"We're proud to partner with US Squash to scale a platform that's as much about community as it is about technology," said Nick Shah, CEO at Artisan Ventures. "Club Locker has become the connective tissue of squash by uniting players, clubs, and organizations, and we're eager to serve this passionate core and help the business reach new audiences globally."

As part of the transaction, US Squash will retain a minority ownership stake in Club Locker and maintain a strategic partnership with the company to continue advancing technology-enabled growth and accessibility in squash.

About Club Locker

Club Locker is a digital platform for sports governing bodies, facilities, and competition-based organizations. The platform allows players, coaches, clubs, teams, and administrators access to tools to help manage their programs, drive engagement, and promote community. Club Locker supports more than 300,000 players, thousands of accredited tournaments, all of college and secondary school squash programs, and hundreds of leagues across nearly 4,000 facilities. Learn more at https://launch.clublocker.com/ .

About US Squash

US Squash is the national governing body for the sport of squash in the United States, dedicated to promoting access, excellence, and community across all levels of play. Founded in 1904, US Squash drives the growth of the game through competition, education, and innovation. Learn more at www.ussquash.org .

About Artisan Ventures

Artisan Ventures is an investment firm that acquires niche software, content, and community-driven products and transforms them into scaled, profitable, category-leading companies. Beyond capital, Artisan applies its unique systems, processes and culture to unlock potential in businesses and teams. Learn more at www.artisan.vc .

