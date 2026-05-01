US Startup PerZeption Inc. Announces Collaboration with Alcon Research

BOSTON, MA, May. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in vision correction evaluation require methods that offer both precision and efficiency in detecting clinically meaningful visual differences. Addressing this need, PerZeption is set to present new data validating its AIM+ CSF modeling technology at the Association of Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting.

Attendees are invited to learn more about this innovative approach during the poster session on May 4, 2026, from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM, at posterboard #0941.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Alcon, one of the largest companies within the Ophthalmology sector worldwide. ", Dr. Jan Skerswetat said. "The results, presented by Dr Derek Nankivil, indicate that our technology enables rapid, repeatable, and highly sensitive assessment of contrast vision."

The abstract, titled 'AIM+ CSF modeling enables efficient detection of clinically meaningful visual differences,' outlines how PerZeption's technology supports sensitive, low-burden visual assessment for vision correction evaluation. Data indicates that with approximately six adaptive displays of stimuli and two repeats, studies show around 20 subjects can achieve 90% power to detect a 1 JND (Just Noticeable Difference) change in AULCSF (Area Under the Log Contrast Sensitivity Function). This research also demonstrates AIM+ CSF's stable repeatability in less than 3 minutes, absence of bias, and robust performance, validating its role as an effective tool for objective visual performance evaluation.

This joint effort highlights a shared dedication to advancing ophthalmology research and developing precise tools for visual assessment. The ARVO annual meeting serves as the world's foremost event for ophthalmology research, offering a vital platform for sharing scientific breakthroughs and fostering dialogue within the global vision science community.

"In addition to all the exciting research presentations that leverage PerZeption technology at this years' ARVO meeting, we are also proud to be showcasing PerZeption's battery of functional tests at our booth, #4027." Dr. Skerswetat added and noted that there will be opportunities to try out our technology.

This presentation at ARVO represents a significant step in the validation and recognition of PerZeption's contributions to advanced visual assessment technologies.

About PerZeption Inc

PerZeption delivers vision testing with a rapid, self-administered, and adaptive psychophysical platform delivered via cloud-based software on standard tablets or all-in-one computers. Our flagship platform, Angular Indication Measurement (AIM), enables testing of over 20 visual functions. Our novel approach equips researchers and clinicians with a comprehensive range of visual functions and introduces new tests for which there are no currently available devices. We reduce chairtime. Self-administered tests on a single device in combination with proprietary methods that rapidly assess vision, reduce user's burden and require minimal training or space, unlike bulky, specialized single-use devices. Finally, cloud-based delivery supports secure in-clinic and remote testing, ensuring consistent, trackable results for clinicians and pharmaceutical companies.

SOURCE PerZeption