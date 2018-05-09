U.S. Stem Cell Reports First Quarter Results

Working capital deficit is down 11%, from $5.4m at year end 2017 to $4.8m at the end of the first quarter of this year.

For two consecutive years, USRM has sustained substantial revenue growth, which may be attributable to an increased awareness of stem cell therapy, as Americans seek alternatives to pain management and opioids.

"Our first quarter financials reflect a continued increase in market demand, as we continue to manage growth and identify ways to serve the marketplace and our business partners," said Mike Tomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. "This is our eighth consecutive quarter of increased revenue -- an indication of a possible sea change in how Americans view autologous stem cell therapy, as more and more patients seek alternatives to surgery and pharmaceuticals."

"Our productivity continues to increase as we further our mission to help educate the public on the value of stem cell therapy, while simultaneously continuing to serve a population that is sick and tired of being sick," said Dr. Kristin Comella, Chief Science Officer for U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. "Helping patients repurpose their own healing cells to employ them where their bodies need them is one of the most important scientific and holistic breakthroughs we have seen in the 21st century. We continue to be dedicated to the application of this incredible therapy to help as many people as possible."

USRM has been instrumental in administering more than ten thousand stem cell procedures in the past 19 years for a variety of indications, including orthopedic, autoimmune, degenerative and neurological diseases. USRM also trains and certifies physicians in stem cell therapy -- to date, more than 700+ physicians worldwide -- and has engaged with more than 288 clinics.

Dr. Kristin Comella, USRM's Chief Science Officer, continues to enhance USRM's visibility worldwide for autologous stem cell treatments, as well as developing and bringing USRM's proprietary Adipocell™ kit to market. Dr. Comella is also well published in the scientific literature and has been recognized by her peers as an innovator and world leader in the development and clinical practice of stem cell products and therapies.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product Adipocell™, as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world.

