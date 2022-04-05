US stock investment platform Vested Finance raises USD 12 million in Series A funding to expand the team and launch new cross-border products

Speaking about the fund-raise, Viram Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Vested Finance said, "Today, the location where we are born determines the kind of wealth creation opportunities we get access to and that is unfair. Most of our portfolios lack global diversification. We want to enable investors across the globe to access global wealth creation opportunities in an easy and cost-effective manner. The growth that we have seen over the years is testimony to the interest of Indian investors in investing in the US markets. We want to use the funds to scale our team globally and expand our product suite to launch complementary products in the cross-border space while continuing to grow the core US investing user base."

Speaking about the fund-raise, Rahul Pagidipati, Managing Partner, Ayon Capital said, "For Ayon, leading this new round was an easy decision. Viram and his team are committed to their mission of making diverse markets accessible to Indian investors. Moreover, they have a strong culture and have shown their ability to be creative on the strategy side and execute with discipline."

Vested Finance has processed more than $250 million in transactions in 2021 and also tripled the deposits on the platform in 2021. The company's global team is based across India, USA, and Canada. The company offers easy-to-understand content on the US markets on its platform to help customers make informed investment decisions. Some of the other product features include instant account opening, Vests or curated portfolios that comprise stocks and/or ETFs, and localized tax filing reports.

SOURCE Vested Finance