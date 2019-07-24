US Stove Company Partners with Anvil Canada to Boost Canadian Market Presence

"Our partnership with Anvil will enhance our ability to service our existing HVAC, big-box, and specialty retail and hearth customers in Canada," said August SL Jones, President of US Stove Company. "With their central Canadian location and successful track record, Anvil is well-suited to deliver excellent, highly responsive customer service. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

US Stove maintains a variety of wood- and pellet-fuel brand names, including Ashley, Vogelzang, and US Stove, which will be supplied to the Canadian market, via the new Anvil partnership. Canadian consumers will also be introduced to the full Acadia Hearth and Breckwell product lines, which are premium products for the specialty hearth channel. US Stove's Newmac product line — a solid, well-supported multi-fuel furnace option — will be included in the partnership as well.

"We are impressed with the breadth of the US Stove, Acadia Hearth, and Breckwell product lines. They have industry-leading indoor and outdoor products for fuels including wood, wood pellet, natural gas, and propane," said Mark Spence, President of Anvil Canada. "We are excited to represent these premium quality brands in Canada since our product lineups are highly complementary, and we believe that our customers will be well-served with a one-stop shopping experience offering bilingual customer support services."

Anvil is a Canadian-owned and operated manufacturer of wrought iron products, including fireplace accessories, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with a 39-year history of servicing the retail and hearth store channels.

To learn more about US Stove, visit: www.usstove.com

SOURCE US Stove

Related Links

https://www.usstove.com

