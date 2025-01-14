U.S. Strategic Metals and AlphaSierra One Forge Strategic Relationship to Bolster U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Strategic Metals, a leading processor of critical minerals and strategic metals, and AlphaSierra One, a premier advisory and asset acquisition platform specializing in energy, natural resource, and national security solutions, today announced the formation of an actionable strategic relationship designed to address critical gaps in the U.S. supply chain for strategic minerals and bolster energy independence.

This strategic alliance comes at a pivotal moment as the United States prioritizes securing its critical minerals supply chain to reduce reliance on foreign sources and support domestic industries essential to national security and clean energy development. Studies show that over 90% of critical minerals vital to defense systems and clean energy technologies are currently processed outside the U.S., highlighting the urgent need to establish domestic capabilities. Together, U.S. Strategic Metals and AlphaSierra One will leverage their complementary expertise to advance the efficient extraction, processing, and distribution of critical minerals and strategic metals within the United States.

"The United States is at a critical juncture where securing our domestic supply chain for strategic minerals is not only an economic imperative but also a matter of national security," said C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman of AlphaSierra One. "This strategic alliance underscores our commitment to driving actionable solutions that align with U.S. government priorities, ensuring energy independence and sustainable growth in 2025 and beyond."

The collaboration will focus on optimizing opportunities that align with federal initiatives, including funding programs and partnerships that aim to shore up vulnerabilities in the critical minerals sector. By combining U.S. Strategic Metals' innovative processing technologies with AlphaSierra One's strategic advisory capabilities, the strategic alliance is well-positioned to deliver impactful results for stakeholders and investors alike.

"This relationship with AlphaSierra One represents a powerful alignment of expertise and shared vision," said Stacy W. Hastie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Strategic Metals. "Our goal is to create a more resilient supply chain that not only meets the immediate needs of today but also positions the United States as a global leader in the sustainable production and management of critical minerals."

This strategic relationship offers significant potential for investors seeking to support companies operating at the intersection of advanced mineral processing and national security imperatives. The collaboration also highlights the growing importance of public-private partnerships in fortifying the U.S. industrial base.

For more information about U.S. Strategic Metals, visit www.usstrategicmetals.com.

To learn more about AlphaSierra One, visit www.alphasierra-one.com.

About U.S. Strategic Metals:

U.S. Strategic Metals specializes in the extraction and processing of critical minerals essential for the nation's industrial and energy sectors. The company is committed to sustainable practices and advancing technologies that enhance U.S. supply chain resilience.

About AlphaSierra One:

AlphaSierra One provides strategic advisory services focused on energy, supply chain, and national security solutions. With a deep understanding of government priorities and private sector innovation, AlphaSierra One delivers impactful strategies to optimize opportunities and mitigate risks in critical industries.

