U.S. Sugar Announces Upgrade to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition with RISE with SAP ERP

CLEWISTON, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Sugar, a leading producer of refined cane sugar and market-fresh vegetables, today announced the launch of an upgrade to the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition with the RISE with SAP solution. This transition marks a significant milestone in U.S. Sugar's long-standing partnership with SAP, enhancing the company's business efficiency, precision agriculture capabilities, and sustainability efforts.

Since the initial implementation of SAP systems in 2007, U.S. Sugar has been a strong collaborator with SAP, contributing to the development of the SAP Intelligent Agriculture solution, which won the 2022 Hasso Plattner Founders' Award in the Products and Technology category. With the latest upgrade to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, U.S. Sugar continues to lead the industry in adopting innovative solutions that digitize farming processes and services, increase operational efficiency, and drive operational excellence and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to partner with SAP on this significant effort to digitize our business with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. This transition not only enhances our core ERP functionalities but also integrates advanced AI capabilities, which will significantly improve our procurement, maintenance, and sustainability performance," said Carl Stringer, U.S. Sugar's Vice President of IT and Benefits. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to remain the low-cost producer of refined sugar and vegetables."

"U.S. Sugar has been a pivotal partner in our journey to innovate and enhance agricultural solutions. Their move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition using RISE with SAP exemplifies the potential of integrated cloud solutions to transform business operations," said Anja Strothkaemper, Global Vice President, Product Marketing for Agribusiness and Commodity Management at SAP. "We are excited to support U.S. Sugar in achieving sustainability and precision agriculture goals, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this collaboration."

The upgrade using RISE with its SAP includes the core SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, which encompasses essential ERP functionalities such as finance and procurement, along with new capabilities like embedded AI. Additional modules such as SAP Ariba solutions, the SAP Sustainability Control Tower solution, and the SAP Service and Asset Manager mobile app will further optimize U.S. Sugar's operations, ensuring seamless procurement activities, real-time sustainability performance monitoring, and efficient maintenance management.

Moreover, the integration of SAP Intelligent Agriculture will enable U.S. Sugar to evaluate, enhance and further integrate its digital farming solutions, fostering greater efficiency and sustainability in their farming operations. As a company, U.S. Sugar is committed to growing food for American families. In addition to being one of the largest domestic producers of refined cane sugar, U.S. Sugar and its growers are the largest source of market-fresh sweet corn during the winter and spring months east of the Mississippi River every year.

The cloud delivery of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition will also significantly improve the interoperability and system resiliency between U.S. Sugar's Florida operations and the Savannah Refinery in Georgia, providing a unified, cloud-based business platform accessible from anywhere. The integration of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition using RISE with SAP is expected to take place over the next several years.

U.S. Sugar has provided valuable insight into agribusiness technology capabilities from SAP throughout its collaboration. Stringer has served on the SAP Advisory Council for Agribusiness since 2018 and also participates in both the Efficient and Sustainable Farming Workgroup and the Artificial Intelligence Workgroup. In July, U.S. Sugar hosted the SAP Advisory Council for Agribusiness in Clewiston, where SAP's integrated solutions were highlighted as part of a company-wide tour.

U.S. Sugar is a South Florida farming company that sustainably grows sugarcane, citrus, sweet corn and other winter and spring vegetables. The company was founded in 1931 by Charles Stewart Mott, a visionary leader who hailed from a long line of farmers. Since the beginning, the company's success has been rooted in traditional farming values and respect for the land. For more information, please visit www.ussugar.com.

