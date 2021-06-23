U.S. Supreme Court Decision Closes Claims Brought by Sean Moon

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA, commonly referred to as the 'Unification Church', is grateful that Hyung Jin Sean Moon's misguided efforts to use litigation to make himself leader of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification International have come to an end.

On June 14, 2021, the United States Supreme Court issued a decision denying the Petition for Certiorari submitted by Hyung Jin (Sean) Moon. In this petition, Sean Moon argued once again that he had been appointed by the late Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon as the leader of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification International. Monday's order by the U.S. Supreme Court brings finality to the dismissal of Sean Moon's claims to take leadership of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification through the U.S. court system.

On February 22, 2019, Hyung Jin (Sean) Moon filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York against Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, the Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianity (aka Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA), and the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification International (both commonly referred to as the Unification Church), and additional individual defendants. This claim was dismissed in its entirety by Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of the United States District Court on December 19, 2019. The dismissal was then unanimously affirmed by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on November 5, 2020.

We at Family Federation USA pray every day for Sean Moon and his followers that they will soon put their guns down and "beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks." (Isaiah 2:4) As such, we will continue in our peaceful efforts to bring reconciliation and unity within all levels of society as envisioned by Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon and the late Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon.

