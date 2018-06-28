U.S. Supreme Court denies review of SF crisis pregnancy law, ordinance stands, reports Herrera

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- City Attorney Dennis Herrera issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court today let stand lower court rulings upholding San Francisco's ordinance that prevents anti-abortion centers from engaging in false or misleading advertising:

"This case was about the truth. Now the truth prevails. These so-called crisis pregnancy centers engaged in insidious and deceptive practices to trick women in decisions about their bodies. These groups are entitled to be advocates, but they're not entitled to break the law. False and misleading advertising by these clinics is a deceitful practice that preys on women when they least suspect it.

The delays these centers can cause interfere with women's time-sensitive, constitutionally protected right to choose what is best for them. Reproductive rights are human rights. They must be protected now more than ever."