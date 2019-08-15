U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to speak at University of Chicago Sept. 9

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will visit the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy on Sept. 9 for a conversation hosted by Harris Public Policy Dean Katherine Baicker who will award Justice Ginsburg the 2019 Harris Dean's Award. The award is given annually to an exceptional leader who has championed analytically rigorous, evidence-based approaches to policy, and who is an example for the next generation of policy leaders and scholars.

"The distinguished career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg serves as an inspiration for our students and for rising leaders around the world," Baicker said. "Justice Ginsburg's leadership on the Court and her analytical approach to judicial decision-making exemplify the commitment and impact honored by the Harris Dean's Award. We are thrilled to welcome Justice Ginsburg to the University of Chicago to speak with policy students and others who have so much to learn from her career."

The event will take place at the University's Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, and the conversation will be streamed live online beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Justice Ginsburg has served on the United States Supreme court for more than 25 years. She was nominated to the Court by President Bill Clinton, and she took her seat on August 10, 1993. She had been previously appointed as a judge of the United States court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980.

Baicker, the Dean of Harris Public Policy and the Emmett Dedmon Professor, is a leading scholar in the economic analysis of health policy, with research focusing on the effects of health system reform on health spending, outcomes, and disparities. From 2005-2007, she served as a Senate-confirmed Member of the President's Council of Economic Advisers.

SOURCE University of Chicago