U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to Teach Students in International Law Program

Law students from across the country will have the opportunity to study with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during the summer of 2020 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The Consortium for Innovative Legal Education (CILE)—which includes California Western School of Law, New England Law | Boston, Mitchell Hamline School of Law, and South Texas College of Law Houston—will have the privilege of hosting the Honorable Justice Sotomayor in its study-abroad program at the historic Charles University the week of July 6.

Approved by the American Bar Association (ABA), the Prague program is one of several international legal study-abroad options available to law students through CILE. The Prague program features international and comparative law courses taught by faculty members from CILE-member schools.

Registration for the program is open to students in good academic standing who have completed at least one year at any national ABA-accredited law school. Participants will receive four to seven hours of transferable credit, depending on the sessions they choose to attend.

In the past several years, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, and the late Justice Antonin Scalia also taught in study-abroad programs offered through CILE-affiliated schools in Prague, Czech Republic; London, England; Galway, Ireland; and Valletta, Malta.

Justice Sotomayor, appointed to the United States Supreme Court by President Barack Obama in 2009, is the first Latina Supreme Court justice in U.S. history. She attended Yale Law School and received an undergraduate degree from Princeton University. Prior to taking her seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, she served as judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and was a lecturer at Columbia Law School and an adjunct professor of law at New York University School of Law.

As enrollment is limited, law students interested in this study-abroad program are encouraged to register beginning February 1, 2020, at www.stcl.edu/prague.

About the Consortium for Innovative Legal Education

The Consortium for Innovative Legal Education (CILE) consists of a group of independent ABA and AALS accredited American law schools including: California Western School of Law, New England Law|Boston, Mitchell Hamline School of Law, and South Texas College of Law Houston. CILE is an innovative educational service organization of combined resources and cooperative efforts designed to enhance and strengthen the educational mission of each law school separately and collectively. This unique partnership provides expanded opportunities for legal educational programs on a national and international level. The Consortium offers fully transferable courses between the four participating law schools, summer study abroad earning credit towards the J.D. degree, and a semester of study in a foreign country with credits toward the J.D. degree.

