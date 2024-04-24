US Teacher Named Regional Winner of the 2024 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment ( Cambridge ) today announced Marisa Medvetz Santos, Cambridge Advanced English Language teacher at Seminole Ridge Community High School, Florida, as the regional winner of the 2024 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards in North America.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards is a global competition that celebrates the achievements of teachers around the world. Now in its sixth year, the competition highlights the important role that teachers play in shaping the lives of their learners and preparing them for the world. It gives students, parents, and peers the chance to nominate a current teacher for outstanding commitment to their students' education.

As a regional winner, Marisa will win $600 worth of books for her school, a trophy, take part in a regional awards ceremony, and receive publicity for her and her school during the coming year. Marisa will also appear on a 'thank you' page at the front of new Cambridge textbooks.

Marisa Medvetz Santos has been named the regional winner in North America for going above and beyond for her students through her use of innovative teaching methods during challenging circumstances. The judges praised her commitment to her students, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was one of the first educators back to the classroom. Marisa spent time outside of the classroom developing engaging instructional videos to reach students learning from home – keeping the learning energy and excitement alive for her students.

On her win, Marisa said: "Receiving this award is truly an incredible honor. The challenges we face as educators are endless, and I'm deeply touched that Cambridge is recognizing the sacrifices teachers make every day. It's essential for educators to adapt and come up with new ways to engage students, ensuring we spark a lifelong passion for learning and empower students to take charge of their education. This award truly warms my heart, as it celebrates not just my efforts, but the collective resilience and unwavering commitment of all teachers to their students."

A Global Competition

This year saw a record number of nominations from people wanting to thank a teacher. Cambridge received 14,840 nominations across 141 countries, topping the previous record by over 1,000 nominations.

"It is inspiring to see the volume of nominations we received this year from people all over the world looking to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of Cambridge teachers," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director for North America, Cambridge International Education. "The dedication of teachers like Marisa to engage students and ignite a love for learning is very inspirational and commendable. We are thrilled to celebrate Marisa's commitment to her students and their learning."

The public can now vote on their favourite teacher out of the nine regional winners, to become the overall winner of Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2024. The deadline to vote is May 6, 2024 and the global winner will be announced on May 29, 2024.

To find out more about Cambridge and vote for your favourite teacher in the competition, please visit dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/vote .

About Cambridge

Cambridge University Press & Assessment is part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognized qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support, and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

Learn more at www.cambridgeinternational.org

