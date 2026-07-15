U.S. Technology Firm Latitude Energy Signs MoU with Danantara to Advance Indonesia's First Coal Gasification Project

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Embassy in Jakarta welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between U.S. technology firm Latitude Energy and Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia through PT Danantara Development Management Fund on July 8 in Jakarta. The agreement is a significant milestone in U.S.-Indonesia energy cooperation.

Photo by: Erik Kurniawan/U.S. Embassy Jakarta Photo by: Erik Kurniawan/U.S. Embassy Jakarta

Under the MoU, Latitude Energy may explore coal gasification opportunities in Indonesia by leveraging its Transport Integrated Gasification (TRIG) technology, which is a proven, advanced process that converts coal into synthetic gas. By producing synthetic gas domestically, Indonesia can reduce its import dependency while creating new industrial opportunities domestically.

"The U.S.-Indonesia trade and investment relationship is full of opportunity," said U.S. Embassy in Jakarta Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim, Joy M. Sakurai. "American advanced energy technology can support energy security, industrial growth, and long-term economic prosperity for both our countries."

Furthermore, PT Danantara Development Management Fund CEO Sigit P. Santosa said the partnership supports the Indonesian government's broader strategy to achieve energy self-sufficiency by utilizing low-calorie coal.

Indonesia, one of the world's largest coal producers, holds significant potential to leverage its coal resources through advanced conversion technologies that can support its domestic energy needs. Latitude Energy offers Danantara a dedicated, long-term partner with management attention, technical expertise, and investment focus required to build a scalable and sustainable coal gasification platform. The company views Indonesia not merely as a first market, but as the launchpad for broader coal gasification scale-ups across Southeast Asia.

"This MoU marks an important milestone in our partnership with Danantara to advance Indonesia's energy security and industrial development. By combining Indonesia's abundant domestic resources with Latitude's TRIG™ technology, the world's most advanced coal gasification technology, we are committed to bringing leading U.S. technology to Indonesia, developing local capabilities, and creating long-term value for the country's downstream industries. This partnership is inextricably linked to Indonesia's energy sovereignty," said Jacob Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer of Latitude Energy Holdings Inc.

The MoU signing between Latitude Energy and Danantara demonstrates American private sector leadership and the enduring strength of U.S.-Indonesia ties. It reflects a shared commitment to energy security and economic growth and reaffirms the value American technology and expertise bring to Indonesia's industrial future and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

SOURCE Latitude Energy Holdings