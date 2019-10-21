US Teledentistry Pioneer Smile Direct Club Brings Affordable and Convenient Smiles to Ireland

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) ("SmileDirectClub"), the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that it is launching in Ireland and opening SmileShops in Dublin and Cork. SmileDirectClub aims to make teeth straightening more attainable, convenient and affordable, while helping customers unlock the power of a smile they love.

Starting Wednesday, 23 October, SmileDirectClub's groundbreaking teledentistry platform will connect eligible Irish customers with licensed Irish dentists and orthodontists, who use SmileDirectClub's technology and tools to prescribe and manage remote clear aligner therapy at a cost of up to 60% less than traditional braces. After entering the UK market in July 2019, SmileDirectClub will open its first SmileShop in Dublin on Wednesday, 23 October, followed by a second in Cork on Thursday, 24 October, 2019.

A recent Irish Dentistry study stated that 53% of people in Ireland believe that your teeth and smile are a critical component of self-confidence, with 57% of those feeling insecure about their smile.1 Despite this statistic, orthodontic treatment in Ireland for adults is not commonly funded by the Health Service Executive (HSE), and teens must have serious malocclusions to secure HSE funding for metal braces.2 Offering remote clear aligner therapy at a flat rate of €1750, SmileDirectClub opens access to affordable solutions for Irish consumers ages 12 and up.

"We're thrilled to bring consumers in Ireland an affordable and convenient way to straighten their smile," said Kay Oswald, President of International at SmileDirectClub. "Building on consumer acceptance of remote clear aligner therapy in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, we are proud to extend SmileDirectClub's teledentistry platform to locally licensed dentists and orthodontists in Ireland."

Through our affiliated network of doctors and 100% vertically aligned business model, SmileDirectClub increases access to affordable orthodontic care. Since its founding in 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped more than 700,000 people achieve a confidence-boosting smile.

"We're excited to continue our international expansion to bring our revolutionary teeth straightening solutions to the people of Ireland," says Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. "The confidence that comes from having a great smile is transformative in every aspect of your life, and we're thrilled to give more people the opportunity to get the smile they've always wanted."

Beginning in December, SmileDirectClub customers in Ireland may be eligible candidates for traditional clear aligner therapy or Nighttime Clear Aligners ™, the first aligner system in the global market that straightens teeth while you sleep. Exclusive to SmileDirectClub in the Ireland market, Nighttime Clear Aligner treatment only requires 10 continuous hours of wear per night through the life of a customer's prescribed treatment plan, allowing customers to have more flexibility during routine activities and interactions. Traditional clear aligner therapy from SmileDirectClub requires 22 hours of wear per day, permitting customers to only remove aligners to eat and drink, for an average treatment length of 6 months, while Nighttime Clear Aligners have an average treatment length of 10 months. Individual results may vary.

How does SmileDirectClub work?

SmileDirectClub has pioneered a unique teledentistry platform to connect customers with an affiliated network of registered dentists or orthodontists in their area who prescribe, manage and direct all aspects of clinical care using SmileDirectClub's platform. These licensed dentists and orthodontists customise each patient's treatment plan and manage their patients' care from initial diagnosis through to the conclusion of treatment, monitoring care along the way with regular remote check-ins – and without requiring frequent in-person visits.

SmileDirectClub clear aligners are doctor-prescribed and custom-made from BPA-free plastic thermoformed onto personalized 3D-printed mouth molds, powered by a groundbreaking fleet of HP industrial 3D printers. Each customer's clear aligner treatment plan is shipped in an "all in one" box directly to the customer's door. To get started, customers can schedule a SmileShop visit in Ireland at SmileDirect.ie, or order an impression kit online.

Career opportunities for roles in Ireland are now available at SmileDirectClub.com/careers.

SMILESHOP LOCATIONS:

Dublin Opening: 23 October

Block C, 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay Grand Canal Dock, Dublin, D02 VK60

Cork Opening: 24 October

Unit 23, Penrose Wharf, Victorian Quarter, Cork, T23 X23P

PRICING:

SinglePay €1750 SmilePay €250 initial deposit, €70 per month for 24 months Impression Kit €49 Retainers €90

About SmileDirectClub, Inc.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub's mission is to unleash the power of people's smiles to empower them to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.



