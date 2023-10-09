US Test Preparation Market size to grow by USD 14.72 billion from 2022 to 2027, ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., and MORE to be key players of the market- Technavio

Technavio

09 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US test preparation market is estimated to grow by USD 14.72 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.32%. The US test preparation market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer US test preparation market are ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., C2 Educational System Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Imagine Learning LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., Kaplan Inc., Magoosh, McGraw Hill LLC, Pearson Plc, PrepScholar, Sylvan Learning LLC, Test Innovators, TESTIVE, TPR Education LLC, and USATestprep LLC. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in US 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • ArborBridge Inc: The company offers test preparation services which provide one-on-one online tutoring for the classes and exams that need to get into high school, college, or graduate school.

  • Impactful driver- The rising popularity of personalized test preparation 
  • Key Trend - An increase in merger and acquisition activities
  • Major Challenges - Increasing competition from private tutors 

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the higher education segment is significant during the forecast period.  Some of the main factors that are fuelling the growth of this segment include the growing demand for certificate courses, coupled with an increase in the number of students choosing to take competitive exams.  There is an increasing demand for specialized courses in the higher education segment resulting in students increasingly choosing professional training. Therefore, several providers are offering certificate courses in the fields of medicine, nursing, law, and property management, as well as many other industry-specific certifications. In addition, there has been an increase in the number of different graduate entrance exams in the country leading to students choosing competitive exams. Furthermore, the increasing number of international students coming to the US to pursue higher education is expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

US Test Preparation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.6

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Learning Method

8 Market Segmentation by Product

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

