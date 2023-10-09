US Test Preparation Market size to grow by USD 14.72 billion from 2022 to 2027, ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., and MORE to be key players of the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US test preparation market is estimated to grow by USD 14.72 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.32%. The US test preparation market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer US test preparation market are ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., C2 Educational System Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Imagine Learning LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., Kaplan Inc., Magoosh, McGraw Hill LLC, Pearson Plc, PrepScholar, Sylvan Learning LLC, Test Innovators, TESTIVE, TPR Education LLC, and USATestprep LLC. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

ArborBridge Inc: The company offers test preparation services which provide one-on-one online tutoring for the classes and exams that need to get into high school, college, or graduate school.

Impactful driver- The rising popularity of personalized test preparation

The rising popularity of personalized test preparation is a key trend. An increase in merger and acquisition activities

- An increase in merger and acquisition activities Major Challenges - Increasing competition from private tutors

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the higher education segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the main factors that are fuelling the growth of this segment include the growing demand for certificate courses, coupled with an increase in the number of students choosing to take competitive exams. There is an increasing demand for specialized courses in the higher education segment resulting in students increasingly choosing professional training. Therefore, several providers are offering certificate courses in the fields of medicine, nursing, law, and property management, as well as many other industry-specific certifications. In addition, there has been an increase in the number of different graduate entrance exams in the country leading to students choosing competitive exams. Furthermore, the increasing number of international students coming to the US to pursue higher education is expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

US Test Preparation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.6

